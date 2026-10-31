Carrie Underwood Is a Horror Movie Fan, & Her Favorite Films Are Perfect for Halloween

“American Idol” winner and judge Carrie Underwood has given fans plenty of surprises about herself. Whether it was recognizing every lyric to Korn’s “Freak on a Leash” during an unexpected Idol audition or recently taking the stage at Iowa’s Velocity Festival to belt out Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff,” the country superstar has shown that her musical tastes go beyond country music.

But it’s not just her unexpected music choices that might surprise fans. Underwood also has a love of horror films and all things spooky. In fact, she once revealed her top three favorite scary movies during season 23 of “American Idol,” and they’re all perfect picks for Halloween.

‘American Idol’ Fans May Be Surprised by Carrie Underwood’s Favorite Horror Movies

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Carrie Underwood attends the 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13, 2024 in New York City.

During her first season as a judge on “American Idol,” Carrie Underwood shared a fun fact about herself that surprised fans and viewers. During “Hollywood Week” on season 23 in March 2025, Underwood was asked to name her three favorite movies, and her answer surprised many.

“Probably ‘Halloween,’ ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street;’ I’ve seen all of them. The ‘Alien’ franchises,” , who then shared, “I really would not have guessed this from you.”

Judge Luke Bryan was just as shocked at Underwood’s answers, stating that she had a “dark side,” and joked, “I’m scared to sit by her at this point.”

After the “American Idol” Instagram account shared the “Hollywood Week” moment, fans in the comments loved how relatable Underwood was and were totally surprised by her movie choices.

“That’s awesome she’s just as human as everyone else ❤️,” a fan shared. “Hell yes @carrieunderwood Halloween is my favorite movie too!!! I love me a good scary/horror flick ❤️,” another comment read.

Underwood Shares Adorable Halloween Photos

It’s unclear what Underwood will be for Halloween this year, but she’s surely a big fan of dressing her and her family up for the spooky holiday. Last year, the “Before He Cheats” singer shared a collage on Instagram of all her favorite Halloween looks, including one in which her husband, Mike Fisher, dressed as a deer hunter and she dressed as the deer.

Other photos showed the family of four embracing the Halloween spirit in a variety of costumes. In one snapshot, Underwood wore a pink Care Bears onesie, while Fisher sported a long black wing and mustache. Their sons got in on the fun, too, with her oldest son Isaiah dressed as the Grinch and younger brother Jacob going as Grinch’s beloved dog, Max.

Underwood also shared an adorable throwback of when she was a young girl and dressed up as a rabbit for Halloween while holding a pumpkin-shaped Halloween basket. The singer also appeared to love dressing up her two small dogs, having them wear cowboy outfits as they posed next to her.