Luke Bryan Almost Passed on Recording What Would Become a No.1 Hit for Surprising Reason

As of October 2026, “American Idol” judge and country singer Luke Bryan has 32 career No. 1 singles on country radio, per the Music Corporation of America. While it seems that making hit singles comes easy for the country star, that wasn’t necessarily the case with one of his biggest hits, “Drunk on You.”

In a recent interview, Bryan revealed why he almost passed up the 2012 hit, all because of one particular lyric he worried wouldn’t resonate with his fans. In fact, the country singer thought the line was a little too “cheesy.”

Luke Bryan Almost Let A ‘Cheesy’ Lyric Cost Him One of His Biggest Hits

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 19: Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 2024 BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 19, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Luke Bryan believed the lyric in his smash hit “Drunk on You,” which goes, “Girl, you make my speakers go boom boom,” was too “cheesy,” nearly causing him to give up on the song altogether.

Speaking to Bobby Bones on his “The BobbyCast” podcast, Bryan shared, “The biggest scare of that song was, ‘You make my speakers go boom boom.’ ‘Is it cheesy? How cheesy is it? How cheesy? Is it cheesy?’ I never considered changing it. I considered it being so cheesy that I may need to back away from it.”

However, the “American Idol” judge shared that he changed his mind about the lyric when he saw people enjoying the tune while playing a demo during his Farm Tour. “[At] the afterparties… we would put speakers up at Farm Tour, and we would play that demo, and I watched everybody in my crew start singing, ‘Girl, you make my speakers go boom boom.’ And I went, ‘None of these people seem to have a problem with it.’”

Bryan is not credited with writing the hit, which eventually found its way to the No. 1 spot on the Hot Country charts for two weeks, per People. It also became Bryan’s fifth career No. 1 hit. “It was that time where I was trusting my gut, I was trusting my songwriters’ gut, and I was trusting people in the label’s gut.”

Bryan Opens up About the Most ‘Important’ Song of His Career

Getty ATHENS, GEORGIA – APRIL 25: Luke Bryan performs on stage during Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Athens, Georgia.

Bryan has countless hits under his belt, but the one song he believes ultimately took him to country superstardom was his 2011 mega-hit “Country Girl (Shake it For Me).”

Speaking on “The BobbyCast” podcast in 2025, Bryan acknowledged how the song had a huge impact on his career, but he admitted that he had expected more recognition for emotionally driven tracks like “Drink a Beer” and “Most People are Good.”

“When I look at “Drink a Beer” or “Most People are Good,” those were my opportunities at songs that I thought would be up for song of the year, and I never got a song of the year, which is when I was kind of like, ‘Man, I really thought those would at least get nominated,'” he said.

Bryan went on to acknowledge that his more upbeat party anthems were ultimately the songs that would propel his career to new heights, adding that he was perfectly okay with that. “Well, you know, at this point in my career, I just need to be free with what I do,” he shared, mentioning fun hits like “One Margarita.”