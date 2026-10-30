Jennifer Lopez Reveals Poignant Meaning Behind New Single ‘Proof of Love’

Fan excitement is building with the recent announcement that Jennifer Lopez has some new music on the way, and there’s a powerful message behind her upcoming single.

In January 2027, the former “American Idol” judge will be releasing a special vinyl reissue of her 2011 album “Love?” Included in that release will be a brand-new track, “Proof of Love,” which will come out prior to that release, reportedly at some point in November.

Ahead of unveiling the new dance track, Lopez opened up about the poignant meaning underlying the song.

‘Proof of Love’

In an interview with Variety on Wednesday, October 29, Lopez discussed “Proof of Love.”

“It’s really a beautiful song about this kind of duality,” she explained.

“It’s this happy dance song, and these are the things that are the proof of love. One of them is pain and grief when someone’s gone. You feel pain and grief. That’s really proof of love.”

Rather than express those emotions in a mournful ballad, Lopez took a different direction by setting those themes within an upbeat, dance-friendly banger.

“I wanted to make that a happy thing,” she shared. “I wanted to make that a marker instead of this devastating thing.”

A New Chapter Begins

According to Lopez, she was inspired to write the song after her twins, Max and Oskar, left home for college.

“They take up such a big part of your brain for so long, and when they’re gone, which is devastating and sad and scary, you’re facing a life that’s totally different now, and you’re like, ‘What am I going to do with this space and this time?’ For me, I just went back in the studio,” she said.

“I’ve written some of the best songs that I’ve ever written, and I’m really excited,” Lopez gushed. “It’s a very happy era album. It’s some of the most joyous, beautiful songs that have just a tad of a tear in them.”

The Legacy of ‘Love?’

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Released in 2011, “Love?” was a celebration of the arrival of Lopez’s twins, whom she shares with then-husband Marc Anthony.

The album proved to be a major hit, with the global Billboard Hot 100 No. 3 hit “On the Floor” (featuring Pitbull) leading the way.

In addition, the album also included such fan-favorite singles as “Papi” and “I’m Into You” (with the latter featuring Lil Wayne).

Lopez has always embraced the concept of synergy whenever unveiling a new project, and that’s certainly the case with her new single.

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In fact, its November release dovetails with the Thanksgiving premiere of “The JLo Show: Live in Vegas,” Lopez’s new concert film shot during her recent Las Vegas residency.

“Tracing her journey from the Bronx to global icon, Lopez delivers a production that is as intimate as it is spectacular, backed by a full orchestra, vocal ensemble and 16 dancers,” declares the CBS description of “The JLo Show.”

“The JLo Show: Live in Vegas” airs November 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, and will also stream on Paramount+.



