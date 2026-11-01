While he’s become an on-the-rise country music star, Zach John King was once a hungry, aspiring singer who took a shot by auditioning for “American Idol.”

His “Idol” journey did not last long, with judge Luke Bryan sending him home during Hollywood Week in the series’ 2020 season. However, King did not fade back into obscurity; he wound up breaking through with the release of his 2026 debut album “What You Get” and the hit single “Get to Drinkin.'”

After King became one of the “American Idol” contestants who didn’t win but became famous anyway, when Luke Bryan announced his summer 2026 tour, he invited King to open for him.

In a recent interview, King looked back at his full-circle experience with Bryan, who’d sent him home and six years later invited the up-and-coming singer to open for him on tour.

From ‘Idol’ Reject to Opening Act

During a recent appearance on Bobby Bones‘ “The BobbyCast” podcast, King reminisced about his brief his time on “Idol,” lamenting that viewers weren’t even shown footage of his audition. In fact, his only appearance onscreen was during Hollywood Week, when he was sent packing by Bryan.

“I was on ‘American Idol’ during COVID,” King recalled of his experience during that singularly odd season in which, after the Top 19 were revealed, contestants and judges were sent home, with the remainder of the season filmed remotely from the contestant’s individual homes, using mobile and broadcast equipment.

“I made it to Hollywood Week, and funny enough, Luke Bryan sent me home, ironically, and told me to keep gigging… and I did!”

King followed that advice, continuing to perform and hone his skills as a singer and songwriter.

Meeting Bobby Bones

Getty Bobby bones

Meanwhile, King also told Bones that they’d had an encounter during Hollywood Week — something the famed country deejay had no recollection of.

“We have met,” King recalled. “There’s no reason for you to remember that we met, so I’ll clear the air there … so the last time I officially saw you, we were in L.A.”

“The last time we talked, we were by the pool [in Los Angeles]. And you actually encouraged me,” King told Bones.

“Wait, we talked?” the deejay asked incredulously, with King confirming they’d spoken briefly, just once.

“On camera?” Bones asked.

“No, just off camera,” King replied.

“So I was just walking around encouraging?” asked the “Dancing With the Stars” winner.

“Yeah, you were the best. Because I had an audition and I didn’t feel great about it and you’re like ‘That was great.’ And then obviously, ironically, not a single second of my footage got put on the show,” King explained.

“I just stopped by and said ‘What up?'” Bones said as he struggled to remember.

“I did a Kings of Leon song, and you were like, ‘Hey that was really good,'” King shared, which jogged Bones’ memory.

“Dude, that was you? I do remember that,” he exclaimed.

“I was wearing a beanie,” said King, admitting he looked different than he does today. “But yeah, that’s the last time. That was 2020. And ironically, I’m on tour with Luke Bryan this year and I told him about it,” King added.



