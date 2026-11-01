Jennifer Lopez Recreates Jane Fonda’s Iconic ‘Barbarella’ Look With a Playful ‘Monster-in-Law’ Tribute

Jennifer Lopez took Halloween inspiration from her former costar Jane Fonda, recreating the Hollywood legend’s famous look from the 1968 science-fiction film “Barbarella.”

The “Hustlers” actress, 57, shared a series of photographs on Instagram on Saturday, October 31, showing off her transformation into Fonda’s iconic space heroine, complete with a blonde wig, futuristic outfits, and elaborate accessories.

The costume also came with a playful nod to the actresses’ history together. Lopez tagged Fonda, 88, in a cheeky Instagram caption referencing their 2005 comedy “Monster-in-Law,” in which they played a bride-to-be and her difficult future mother-in-law.

Jennifer Lopez Recreates Jane Fonda’s Iconic ‘Barbarella’ Look

Lopez went all out for the transformation, wearing a voluminous blonde hairstyle and several futuristic outfits inspired by the film.

In one photograph, the singer posed in a white bodysuit with black detailing, matching thigh-high boots and a silver prop weapon.

Another set of images featured Lopez in a metallic minidress, sheer black tights and silver heeled boots. Some photographs showed distressed details on the costume, while others captured her posing against a rocky, science-fiction-inspired backdrop.

The elaborate shoot also featured a performer dressed as Pygar, the winged angel from the original film, with Holden Maples credited in Lopez’s post.

Lopez even included artwork referencing the original “Barbarella” movie poster.

The costume brought together a classic science-fiction character and a former costar she has admired for years, giving their “Monster-in-Law” connection a playful Halloween twist.

Jennifer Lopez Makes Playful ‘Monster-in-Law’ Reference to Jane Fonda

Explaining her Halloween inspiration, Lopez included a personal message to Fonda, 88, in her Instagram caption.

“BARBARELLA…I dressed up as my Monster-in-Law for Halloween…the original SPACE ANGEL 😇 Love you @JaneFonda”

The joke referred to the actresses’ 2005 romantic comedy “Monster-in-Law,” in which Fonda played Viola Fields, a woman determined to interfere with her son’s upcoming marriage.

Lopez portrayed Charlotte “Charlie” Cantilini, the bride-to-be who refuses to let her future mother-in-law ruin her wedding.

The film marked Fonda’s return to Hollywood after a 15-year absence from acting in feature films.

Their characters spent much of the movie battling each other, but the actresses developed a friendship off camera.

Jennifer Lopez and Jane Fonda Have Remained Close Since Their Movie

Getty Premiere of New Line Cinema’s “Monster In Law” – Afterparty

Lopez has previously spoken warmly about working alongside the two-time Academy Award winner.

In a 2019 YouTube video revisiting scenes from “Monster-in-Law,” she described working with Fonda as a career highlight.

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The actresses have continued supporting each other in the years since.

Fonda attended Lopez’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2013, when the singer received the landmark’s 2,500th star.

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More recently, the former costars reunited at a pre-Oscars celebration in Los Angeles on Friday, February 28, 2025.

Getty The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Living Room

The pair posed together at the event, nearly 20 years after their comedy premiered.

Fans React to Jennifer Lopez’s Halloween Transformation

Lopez’s Halloween photographs quickly attracted attention from followers, who praised her elaborate tribute.

“You look amazing! You Win Halloween! 🔥🔥🔥” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “Wow🔥🔥🔥 love it”

The singer’s tribute also introduced a new generation of followers to Fonda’s role in “Barbarella,” a film that remains closely associated with the actress’s early Hollywood career.