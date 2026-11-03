Ryan Seacrest’s Gorgeous Ex-Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Shares Daring Bathtub Photos

Model Aubrey Paige famously dated “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest for three years starting in 2021, but she recently got attention for something that has nothing to do with her ex-boyfriend: she posted a series of photos of herself on Instagram, some in a bathtub while wearing a pink ski mask, others of her wearing a bright blue bikini and wearing that same ski mask.

Ryan Seacrest’s Ex Aubrey Paige Shares Halloween Look

Paige’s caption suggests this was the look she rocked for Halloween: “Spraanngggg breakkkk #halloween2026.” Her outfit is inspired by the 2012 film, “Spring Break,” starring Jennifer Hudgens, Selina Gomez, Ashley Benson, James Franco, and Rachel Korine. In one scene, the characters wear hot pink ski masks while committing a crime.

Fans reacted to the post with praise for Paige. “You look phenomenal!” a comment reads. “Happy Halloween stunning gorgeous,” another person shared. Other reactions include, “killed it,” and “I love you.”

Aubrey Paige & Ryan Seacrest’s Relationship

In April 2024, Paige and Seacrest ended their relationship, which they had kept mostly out of the spotlight. At the time, a source close to the couple told People, “After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways. They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors.”

Paige and Seacrest first connected in 2021, and she offered a glimpse of their relationship with an Instagram post on January 1, 2022. In a photo of them smiling, she wrote, “Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man. Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022.”

In an Instagram post on February 15, 2023, Paige shared another look at their relationship. This time, she posted several photos from their time together and praised the “Wheel of Fortune” host in the caption. “Happy Valentine’s Day mi amor,” she wrote. “Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime. Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures. Blessed to have the honor of loving you.”

Seacrest has had several high-profile relationships, notably with “Dancing with the Stars” professional and co-host of the ABC dance competition, . He also dated actresses Shana Wall and Hilary Cruz, as well as model Shayna Taylor.

In a March episode of “Wheel of Fortune,” Seacrest confirmed he was single during a “Love Is in the Air” episode. “I am so lonely up here,” he joked, People reports. In the episode, Seacrest also said, “I know. I love ‘Love Is In The Air.’ I am so excited to watch all of these shows. And I’ll be on Tinder tonight, so I can find it.” His last public relationship was with Paige.

Seacrest most recently spoke about his love life in an October 28 episode of his radio show “On Air With Ryan Seacrest.” He discussed his “RSB,” short for “recently single behavior,” InTouch Weekly reports. “I have RSB, but I didn’t SB. I have LSB — long-time single behavior,” he said.