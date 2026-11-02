Finalists From ‘American Idol’ & ‘The Voice’ Team Up For Charity Christmas Single

Fans of “American Idol” and “The Voice” have just received an early Christmas present: a new version of a holiday classic.

As a bonus, proceeds will be donated to a very worthy cause.

‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’

Kids 4 the Cure Foundation

A press release from Nevada-based Cure 4 The Kids Foundation is announcing a “reimagined” version of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” with every stream of the new single providing a small donation to what’s described as the state’s “only dedicated pediatric cancer and rare disease treatment center,” with donations going to “support the foundation’s Patient Assistance Fund which provides crucial, life-saving care to children battling cancer and rare diseases.”

The single is available on various streaming platforms, right here: https://cure4thekids.org/christmas-2026/.

The original was released in 1984, spearheaded by Boomtown Rats frontman Bob Geldof, who co-wrote the song with Ultravox’s Midge Ure. Calling the group Band Aid, the single featured a who’s who of British music stars of that era, including Boy George, George Michael, Bono, Sting and many more, to raise money for Ethiopian famine relief. The single ultimately led to Live Aid, the groundbreaking 1985 concert that raised a staggering $170 million for the cause.

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“Under the creative direction of Cure 4 The Kids Foundation’s Digital Marketing and Social Media Director, Mitchell Koulouris, the classic holiday song features new lyrics that reflect the hope for children in the toughest battle of their young lives,” notes the relesse.

“This has been a labor of love from the very first note,” said Koulouris in a statement. “Our kids face battles most adults couldn’t imagine, and they still find joy in the middle of it. Every stream of this song is one more way we can show up for them.”

Singing on the track are “American Idol” finalists Mackenzie Sol, Drew Ryn, Maryjo Young, Amanda Barise and Samoan Silkk. Also featured is “The Voice” finalist Sadie Dahl, along with a former member of Why Don’t We, Jonah Marais, and Tik Tok creator Peng Peng.

Terry Fator’s Version

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Meanwhile, in addition to “Idol” and “The Voice,” there’s also an “America’s Got Talent” connection, courtesy of another version of the same song performed by Terry Fator.

As fans of the latter show will remember, Fator became the second winner of “AGT” at the end of its sophomore season in 2007.

Of course, it’s not just Fator doing the singing, with the ventriloquist/impressionist joined by his impressions of Freddie Mercury, Steve Wonder, Justin Bieber, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Sammy Davis Jr. and others.

Per the release, “Cure 4 The Kids Foundation (C4K) is the region’s only dedicated outpatient pediatric cancer and rare disease treatment center—where world-class clinical excellence meets compassionate, family-centered care. Founded in 2007 in Las Vegas, C4K provides advanced, research-driven treatment for children facing cancer, rare diseases, blood disorders, and complex conditions. No child is ever turned away due to a family’s inability to pay; C4K works with every family to ensure access to care regardless of financial circumstances. Accredited by The Joint Commission and a member of the Children’s Oncology Group, C4K is a tax-exempt nonprofit that has served the region for nearly two decades, with an average of 95 cents of every dollar going directly to patient care. For more information, visit curethekids.org.”