Kelly Clarkson Wows Fans with Incredible 60-Lb. Weight Loss Transformation on ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson is drawing attention for her latest appearance on “The Voice,” with fans praising the singer’s look following her reported 60-pound weight loss.

The 44-year-old singer appeared on the October 26 episode of the NBC singing competition wearing a sparkling black jumpsuit with dramatic sheer sleeves. The episode marked the final night of the Battle Rounds during the show’s milestone season 30.

Clarkson, who returned to the coaching panel for the new season, shared a photo of her outfit on Instagram ahead of the episode.

“Have I mentioned how much I hate having to make these decisions?! Final Battles tonight! #TheVoice,” she captioned her post.

Fans quickly filled the comments with compliments about her appearance, including several who praised her outfit and transformation.

Clarkson’s Curve-Hugging Outfit Sparks Strong Reactions From Fans

Clarkson wore a black jumpsuit featuring sparkling flared pants, a scoop neckline and sheer, cape-style sleeves.

According to SheFinds, stylist Micaela Erlanger put together the look, which Clarkson paired with large gold hoop earrings and a bracelet.

The former “Kelly Clarkson Show” host wore her brunette hair down in loose waves with a center part. She completed the look with shimmering eye makeup and glossy lips.

Fans responded to her Instagram post with compliments about the outfit.

“Omg Kelly you look phenomenal!” one person wrote.

“That outfit looks amazing on her!” another commented.

A third added, “You are looking and sounding terrific.”

Other followers referenced Clarkson’s caption about the difficult decisions she faced during the Battle Rounds.

“At least you get to make the decision in that amazing outfit!” one fan wrote.

“Right decision on the fit!” another joked.

Several people specifically praised the jumpsuit’s dramatic sleeves.

“The Cape!” one person commented, adding three fire emojis.

Others kept their reactions short, writing “Absolutely gorgeous,” “You look amazing,” and “Goddess Kelly.”

The singer has worn several black outfits throughout the competition, including a lace jumpsuit that previously attracted attention.

Kelly Clarkson Previously Opened Up About Her Weight Loss and Medication

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Clarkson has publicly discussed her weight loss, including her decision to take medication after receiving advice from her doctor.

During a May 13, 2024, episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the singer spoke with guest Whoopi Goldberg about their experiences losing weight.

The conversation began when Clarkson complimented Goldberg on her appearance.

“Every time I run into you, you look younger! You’re like Benjamin Button. It’s like crazy every time you walk in,” Clarkson told the actress.

Goldberg explained that she had previously weighed approximately 300 pounds and had been using Mounjaro to help manage her weight.

“I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it’s been really good for me,” Goldberg said.

Clarkson then revealed that she had also started taking a prescription medication after initially resisting her doctor’s recommendation.

“Mine is a different one than people assume,” Clarkson explained. “But I ended up having to do that too because my blood work got so bad.”

The “Since U Been Gone” singer said she weighed 203 pounds at her heaviest and had concerns about taking medication because of her existing health issues.

“My doctor chased me for two years and I was like: ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems,'” Clarkson said.

She also clarified that she was not taking Ozempic, despite speculation about which medication she used.

“I was afraid. Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic, but it’s not. It’s something else,” she said.

Clarkson explained how the medication helped address issues with how her body processed sugar.

“But it’s something that aids in helping break down the sugar. Obviously, my body doesn’t do it right,” she added.