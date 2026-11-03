Laura Dern Remembers Beloved Mom Diane Ladd 1 Year After Her Passing

A year after losing her mother, Laura Dern marked the anniversary with four heartfelt words: “Light of my life.”

The actress continues honoring her beloved mom Diane Ladd‘s memory through the stories they shared and the promise she made to help other families facing the same illness. The Oscar-winning actress shared a black-and-white portrait of her mom on Tuesday, November 3, remembering the woman who had been her mother, mentor, and co-star.

Laura Dern Honors Diane Ladd on First Death Anniversary

The photograph included Diane’s birth and death dates, November 29, 1935, and November 3, 2025.

The acclaimed actress died at 89 at her home in Ojai, California, with Laura by her side. A day before the anniversary, Laura also reflected on caring for her mother during her battle with lung disease and renewed her promise to raise awareness of the condition.

Laura, 59, marked the anniversary with the touching Instagram tribute, drawing messages of love and support from friends and fellow Hollywood stars.

The photograph showed Diane in her younger years, with her daughter choosing to let the image and brief caption speak for themselves.

Getty (L-R) Laura Dern and Diane Ladd

The tribute came exactly one year after the “Jurassic Park” actress announced her mother’s death in an emotional statement.

At the time, she described Diane as her hero and spoke about the extraordinary bond they shared.

The loss came just weeks before Diane would have celebrated her 90th birthday.

Reese Witherspoon Shares Emotional Message for Laura Dern

Among those offering support was Laura’s longtime friend and “Big Little Lies” co-star Reese Witherspoon.

“Thinking about you and our angel Mama D. Love and light,” Reese wrote in the comments.

Actor Jordan Bridges also remembered Diane, praising her acting talent, grace, and sense of humor.

The messages reflected the affection Diane inspired among those who knew her, both personally and professionally.

Laura Dern Reflects on Caring for Diane Ladd During Health Battle

A day before the anniversary, Laura shared another personal message about the years she spent caring for her mother following her diagnosis with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF.

The progressive lung disease was diagnosed in 2018, when doctors initially gave Diane only months to live.

Laura reflected on becoming her mother’s caregiver in a Monday, November 2, Instagram post shared for National Family Caregivers Month.

Despite the challenges of the illness, Diane continued working and spending time with her loved ones.

Laura also reaffirmed a promise she had made to her mother.

“I made a promise to her that I would continue to raise awareness about IPF, and I will continue to keep that promise,” she wrote.

The actress has since worked with pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim on an awareness campaign supporting people affected by the condition.

Laura Dern and Diane Ladd Shared a Special Hollywood Bond

Their relationship extended far beyond their family life.

The mother-daughter duo appeared together in several films, including “Wild at Heart” and “Rambling Rose.” Their performances in the latter earned both women Academy Award nominations.

They also collaborated on the 2023 book “Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding).”

The book grew out of conversations during walks they took together following Diane’s diagnosis.

For Laura, those conversations became treasured memories of a relationship that shaped both her personal life and career.