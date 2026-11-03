Michael J. Fox Shares Rare Snaps of His Beautiful Youngest Daughter as She Turns 25 — ‘I Love You So Much’ [PHOTOS]

Beloved Canadian-American actor and activist Michael J. Fox has wishes his beautiful youngest daughter a happy birthday as she turns 25 — and in doing so he’s shared several rare photographs of her.

Fox, 65, and his wife, the actress Tracy Pollan, 66, have four children together. Per People, they are son Sam, 37, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 31, and daughter Esmé, who turns 25 today (Tuesday, November 3).

The popular outlet says that Esmé graduated with a degree in global culture studies and literature with a minor in journalism and visual media from Duke University in 2025. Per her LinkedIn profile, she currently works as a production assistant for NBC.

She is quite a private person, living most of her life away from the celebrity limelight, and is rarely seen in public. It was, therefore, a treat to see her in her father’s birthday tribute post on social media.

Michael J. Fox Calls Daughter Esmé ‘Fabulous’

Michael J. Fox shared his birthday tribute to his youngest daughter Esmé with the 2.7 million followers on his Instagram account.

Fox’s post includes a carousel of five photographs of Esmé. She is undoubtedly absolutely beautiful. In the first image, taken when she was a young child, she poses for the camera in between her mom and dad. The second picture shows her running the New York Marathon as her dad proudly cheers her on. In the third snap, she is warming up wrapped in a poncho and enjoying a well-earned drink following her completion of the aforementioned New York Marathon. Picture four shows her smiling in a pretty dress when she was a teenager. The final image shows her looking ecstatic in her graduation outfit.

The caption on Fox’s post reads, “Ezzie, you’ve been many people over the last quarter century…all of them fabulous! Happy birthday, I love you so much! 🧡”

Fox’s fans and followers rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on his post and pictures — and to send Esmé their own birthday greetings.

Fans Wish ‘Ezzie McFly’ a Happy Birthday

Getty Michael J. Fox with Esmé in 2011.

The comments section of Michael J. Fox’s birthday post for his youngest daughter Esmé is full of lovely messages. Everyone loves his pictures, with many individuals sending “Ezzie” their own birthday greetings.

One of Fox’s followers said, “Happy Birthday Ezzie! What a beautiful family photo ❤️.”

“Happy Birthday Esme🥳🎂🤗❤️ great pics😊,” said another Instagram user.

A follower who is clearly a “Back to the Future” fan posted, “Happy Birthday Ezzie Mcfly 🎂.”

“She’s beautiful. Happy birthday,” stated someone else.

Somebody else posted, “What an incredible young woman. So proud of you for being who you are! Happy Birthday Ezzie!❤️”

Last but not least, another individual commented, “Ezzie is a very beautiful young lady and looks like both her Mom and Dad! Happy Birthday 🥳!”

We’d like to send Esmé Annabelle Fox our warmest birthday greetings as she turns a quarter of a century old. Moreover, we hope she has the most fantastic day celebrating with her nearest and dearest.