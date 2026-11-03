Britney Spears’ Son Sean, 21, & Bombshell Girlfriend Dress as Iconic Hollywood Couple for Halloween – See the Photos

Britney Spears’ son is a grown man. The 44-year-old singer is the mother of two sons, the first of whom is living his own life now. Sean Preston Federline, who recently changed his Instagram account to reflect his mother’s last name, was seen with his girlfriend for Halloween. It comes on the heels of the 21-year-old reuniting with Spears recently, along with his younger brother.

Sean is the son of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline, 48. He also has four other siblings on his father’s side. The 21-year-old has ventured into a modeling career, which has brought him significant attention.

Now, Sean and his singer girlfriend, Rebecca Guigui, have gone official on social media. The pair dressed for the occasion, wearing the costumes of one of the most infamous couples in celebrity history.

Sean Preston And His Girlfriend Dressed As Pamela Anderson And Tommy Lee For Halloween

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee had one of the most tumultuous relationships in Hollywood history. Their whirlwind marriage was marked by a number of controversies and scandals before the pair parted ways for good. However, their romance has stood the test of time, becoming a staple in pop culture.

Sean Preston and Rebecca Guigui had their fun in character, appearing in public dressed as Anderson and Lee in their heyday. Guigui posted videos of herself and Sean on TikTok before stepping out. The couple posed in front of a mirror as they flashed their costumes.

Sean went with a black leather jacket that he matched with a white vest, baggy jeans, and sunglasses. Guigui committed even further, wearing a black corset with skintight pants and rectangular sunglasses. The pair alternated the shades between them, with Sean donning the glasses at one point while Guigui was seen wearing them outside.

The two were later seen in the street, presumably making their way to a Halloween party. The latest spotting of Sean follows the 21-year-old resurfacing on his mother’s social media recently. Fans were pleasantly surprised to see Sean and Jayden James Federline, 20, share the screen with Britney.

Sean And Jayden Have Entered The Modeling Industry

Sean Preston and Jayden James are only one year apart. The elder brother was born September 14, 2005, while his younger sibling arrived on September 12, 2006. Their parents were married from 2004 to 2007.

The pair walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week for the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 event. Sean and Jayden look like brothers in every sense, sharing an extremely close resemblance to one another. The 21-year-old and 20-year-old were also spotted on their 44-year-old mother’s Instagram.

Britney Spears shared a photo of herself with both her sons at Dollywood on October 7. The singer once had a difficult relationship with her boys before they reconciled. Her post dispelled any doubts of a rift in the family, as the two looked happy in their mother’s company.

Due to how close Sean and Jayden’s birthdays are, Britney shared loving posts for them in quick succession. The “…Baby One More Time” star jokingly asked Sean to stop working out, saying his muscles were starting to scare her.