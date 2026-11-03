Daniela Melchior Is Next-Level Sexy as Angelina Jolie’s ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Character for Halloween [PHOTOS]

The gorgeous Daniela Melchior took sexiness to the next level this Halloween as she dressed up as one of Angelina Jolie’s most iconic movie characters.

Portuguese actress Melchior, 30, is known best to movie audiences for starring as Cleo Cazo, aka Ratchatcher, in the 2021 DCEU movie “The Suicide Squad.”

However, that’s far from the extent of her body of work. She provided the Portuguese dubbing for Gwen Stacy in the 2018 animated Marvel superhero movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Melchior has also appeared in the likes of 2022’s neo-noir crime thriller “Marlowe,” 2023’s action thriller “Assassin Club,” 2023’s Marvel superhero movie “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” 2023’s action sequel “Fast X,” 2024’s action remake “Road House,” 2025’s mystery thriller film “American Sweatshop,” and 2025’s comedy horror meta-reboot “Anaconda.”

She took to social media to share her spooky season tribute to Jolie’s memorable role with her fans.

Daniela Melchior Looked Incredible as Jane Smith

Daniela Melchior shared her 2026 Halloween costume with the 1.3 million followers on her Instagram account. She dressed as Jane Smith, Angelina Jolie’s eponymous character from the 2005 action comedy film “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” which also starred Jolie’s then future husband, Brad Pitt.

Specifically, she is wearing a black strapless PVC corset, fishnet arm sleeves, thigh-high stockings, and small pink decorative bows. In “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” Jolie’s character wore the outfit as an undercover disguise for an assassination assignment.

Melchior’s post about her outfit includes a carousel of four photographs. In three of them, she is posing in her costume. In the other, Jolie is shown wearing the outfit in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” for comparative purposes. Suffice it to say that Melchior nailed it.

The caption on her post humorously reads, “First I raided tombs, then I married trouble.

Jolie Halloween, complete 🖤🔫.”

Massive Attack’s 1998 trip hop track “Angel” plays over the post.

Melchior’s fans and followers loved her post and rushed to its comments section to share their thoughts about it.

Getty Daniela Melchior.

The comments section of Daniela Melchior’s post about her “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” Halloween costume is awash with messages from her fans and followers. They all love her outfit, while many also took the opportunity to wish her a happy birthday, as she turned 30 on Sunday, November 1.

One of Melchior’s followers commented, “happy birthday!. hope you have an awesome day and i love your costume 🖤.”

Another follower wrote, “STUNNINGLY HOT perfection🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌.”

“Hotter than hell 🔥,” said someone else.

Melchior’s costume even prompted one of her fans to boldly ask, “Remind me… who’s Angelina??? 🔥🔥🔥”

Similarly, somebody else proclaimed, “Love her, but you did it better.”

One individual posted, “Happy birthday Daniela, may you have even more success than you already have, you deserve it! 👏🏻🎂”

Last but not least, another Instagram user commented, “Very cool, also, Happy Birthday!”

Melchior has a number of upcoming projects for her fans to get excited about. Later in 2026, she will voice a character in the Portuguese animated movie “Viana the Legend of the Golden Hearts” and appear in the festive action comedy sequel “Violent Night 2.”

Beyond that, she will star in the drama movie “Wildfire,” the Portuguese comedy film “O Homem Que Mordeu o Cão: O Filme,” and the Portuguese rom-com “A Night in Porto.” None of those yet have confirmed release dates.

We look forward to watching all of Daniela Melchior’s upcoming work.

Daniela Melchior’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.