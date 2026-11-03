Salma Hayek Debuts Gorgeous Shoulder-Length Blond Bob

If you have ever wondered what the stunning Salma Hayek would look like if she traded in her signature dark tresses for something colored closer to honey, then you’re in the right place. The actress and film producer debuted a blond shoulder-length bob for Halloween, and gushed about how good it feels to be able to embrace “play” and the opportunity to “dress up”.

Salma’s Hair!

Salma made a belated Halloween post to her Instagram grid yesterday showing an assortment of photos of herself in her Penelope Cruz-inspired hairdo. The star also noted how in her culture it’s also Día de Muertos, so she did her best to celebrate both occasions in a unique way.

Grinning with loved ones, Salma posted up a storm with a pirate, a nurse, and many others in costume. But alongside these snaps she also shared photos of candles being lit at an altar and respects being paid to loved ones who are no longer with her on Earth.

Penned in the post’s caption, Salma discussed how the duality of the day is something she enjoyed embracing. She wrote: “After so many years of living between cultures, I’ve learned that I can embrace new traditions without letting go of the ones that shaped me.

“Halloween lets me play, dress up, and become someone else for a night this year, my beloved @penelopecruzoficial but Día de Muertos always brings me back home. Today is not about costumes. It’s about remembering. About placing a photo on the altar, lighting a candle, and making space for the people we still carry with us, even when they are no longer here.

“Two very different traditions, each with its own meaning, and both part of the life I’ve built between cultures. Happy Día de los Muertos.”

What Is Día de Muertos?

Día de Muertos translates to ‘Day of the Dead’. It’s popular in Mexican culture and involves family and friends getting together to pay respects to friends, family and other loved ones who have lost their lives. The tradition dates back to roughly 3,000 years ago to cultures including Aztec, Toltec, Olmec, and Nahua people.

Under this celebration death is not seen as the end of a person’s life, but rather a form of its continuation and a natural transition. Families gather at home and build an altar in respect to those who have passed away including items such as candles, photos of the deceased, skulls made out of sugar, and offering of the deceased’s favorite foods. Doing this is also said to welcome back the spirit of the passed loved ones.

Salma also offered a translation of her Instagram caption to honor both traditions, penning: “Después de tantos años viviendo entre dos culturas, he aprendido que puedo abrazar nuevas tradiciones sin soltar las que me hicieron quien soy.

“Halloween me permite jugar, disfrazarme y convertirme en alguien más por una noche este año, en mi querida @penelopecruzoficial pero el Día de Muertos siempre me hace volver a casa. Hoy no se trata de disfraces. Se trata de recordar. De poner una foto en el altar, encender una vela y hacerles un espacio a todas esas personas que seguimos llevando con nosotros, aunque ya no estén aquí.

“Dos tradiciones muy distintas, cada una con su propio significado, pero ambas forman parte de la vida que he construido entre dos culturas. Feliz Día de Muertos.”