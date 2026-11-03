Christina Applegate Undergoes New Tests After Shocking MS Misdiagnosis

Christina Applegate is still searching for answers about her health, nearly five years after being told she had multiple sclerosis.

The “Dead to Me” actress, who recently learned that her original MS diagnosis was incorrect, has revealed that doctors are now testing her for several other conditions, including lupus, Lyme disease, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Despite the change in diagnosis, her debilitating symptoms have not improved.

Christina, 54, discussed the latest developments on Tuesday, November 3, during an episode of her “MeSsy” podcast, which she co-hosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Christina Applegate Reveals New Tests After MS Misdiagnosis

The Emmy-winning actress said she was undergoing additional medical testing to understand what has been causing her symptoms since 2021.

“We’re going in to square one, just doing some testing and going one by one of the sister of diseases,” she explained.

She added, “You’ve got RA and you’ve got lupus and Lyme disease and all these things that can mimic MS.”

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Applegate confirmed that the testing was ongoing and that doctors had not yet identified another condition responsible for her symptoms.

“So now I’m being tested for all that stuff, slowly but surely,” she said.

The actress initially announced her MS diagnosis in August 2021. She revealed on Tuesday, October 20, that her doctors had since ruled out the disease, leaving her without an explanation for her ongoing health problems.

Christina Applegate Admits She Feels Like a ‘Fraud’

During the latest podcast episode, guest Jack Osbourne, who has MS, admitted that he sometimes feels uncomfortable discussing the disease because his symptoms have been less severe than those experienced by others.

Applegate responded with humor about her own unexpected situation.

“Talk about being a fraud. I don’t even have it anymore,” she said.

Jack, 40, reassured her that she still belonged in the community, while Jamie-Lynn, 45, described her co-host as an honorary member.

The “Married… With Children” star admitted that adjusting to her new reality has been emotionally difficult.

“I lived as a person with MS for almost six years,” she explained.

For years, the diagnosis had shaped how she understood her physical struggles and connected with others facing similar challenges.

Christina Applegate Says Her Health Has Not Improved

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Although doctors have ruled out MS, Applegate emphasized that she is still dealing with serious physical limitations.

In an earlier episode, the actress said she still needs a wheelchair during medical appointments because walking even short distances is difficult.

“I haven’t gotten better,” she said, as reported by the Hollywood reporter.

The actress also recently said it takes her about 10 minutes to get out of bed because of her physical difficulties.

The uncertainty surrounding her condition has added another emotional challenge to an already difficult experience.

Christina Applegate Vows to Continue Supporting MS Community

Despite no longer having an MS diagnosis, Applegate has made it clear that she will not distance herself from the people she has met through her advocacy.

“I’ll never leave this community. I’ve made so many lifelong friends. I care so deeply about everybody we represent. I’m still always gonna be a part of it one way or another,” she said.

The actress has frequently credited Sigler, who has lived with MS for decades, with helping her through difficult moments.