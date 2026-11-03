Savannah Chrisley & Husband Jason Galanis Reveal Baby’s Gender in Heartwarming Post

Pregnant Savannah Chrisley officially revealed the gender of her and Jason Galanis’ first baby.

On Monday, November 2, the 29-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to reveal that she and her 56-year-old businessman husband are expecting a baby boy.

“IT’S A BOY!!!” Savannah captioned the sweet video. “My sweet miracle boy… you are everything we prayed for and more. The most beautiful reminder that God’s plans are always greater than our own.”

Savannah Chrisley & Jason Galanis Expecting Baby Boy

In the clip, Savannah and Galanis place their hands over a sonogram. The video also shows the couple cutting a white, heart-shaped cake with blue icing inside to reveal their baby’s gender.

Savannah’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are also seen beaming with joy during the sweet moment.

“The past few days have reminded me just how cruel this world can be. But no amount of hate could ever overshadow the joy of loving you. You are a MIRACLE,” Savannah wrote.

The podcaster went on to make a promise to her son, saying, “My precious baby boy, your daddy and I will spend the rest of our lives protecting you, praying over you, and loving you beyond measure. We may not be able to shield you from every bit of darkness in this world, but we promise to raise you to be a LIGHT in it.”

Savannah wrapped up her heartfelt post with a sweet message to her unborn son, writing, “You are already our greatest blessing, our answered prayer, and the sweetest chapter of our lives. God knew exactly what He was doing when He gave us YOU. WE GET TO BE YOUR MOMMY AND DADDY!!!”

Savannah Chrisley’s Answered Prayer

On Tuesday, October 27, Savannah surprised fans with a pregnancy announcement on her “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley” podcast and a video post on Instagram.

“I’ve prayed for this life. I’ve cried for this life. And there were moments I truly wondered if this life would ever be mine,” Savannah wrote in part.

Savannah also responded to the backlash she’s received in a separate Instagram Stories post on Saturday, October 31.

“Sometimes the greatest act of faith is simply being still, choosing love when you’re met with hate, extending grace when none is given, and trusting that Jesus is working even in the moments that hurt the most,” she wrote in part, via PEOPLE.

Savannah continued, “My heart is full. My blessings are immeasurable. And my faith is stronger than any storm this world could ever bring. Because at the end of the day, hate will never have the final word. JESUS WILL. And LOVE ALWAYS WINS.”

Savannah and Galanis secretly tied the knot on Tuesday, July 14, at Cayman Islands Baptist Church, per marriage records obtained by PEOPLE.