Eric Dane Was Misdiagnosed Months Before ALS Diagnosis, Memoir Reveals

Eric Dane‘s memoir is revealing heartbreaking details of his health journey. According to Page Six, the late “Grey’s Anatomy” star opened up about the painful experience, including the uncertainty surrounding his initial diagnosis, in his posthumous memoir, “My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments,” released Tuesday, November 3.

According to the outlet, Dane was misdiagnosed, as his doctors initially told him he had a treatable nerve disorder after months of struggling with weakness in his right hand. But when the treatment failed to improve his condition, the actor underwent more tests before doctors confirmed he had ALS. This devastating diagnosis came nine months after his symptoms first appeared.

Eric Dane Was Initially Diagnosed With a Treatable Condition

Getty Eric Dane (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Eric, who died at 53 in February, recalled visiting several specialists as his symptoms continued to worsen.

“First, I saw a hand specialist, who passed me off to another hand specialist, who sent me to a neurologist,” he wrote, according to the outlet.

The neurologist suspected neuropathy but referred him to another doctor for further evaluation.

Eric underwent numerous medical tests, including an electromyography (EMG), which measures electrical activity in muscles.

Doctors eventually diagnosed him with multifocal motor neuropathy, a rare autoimmune condition that can cause progressive muscle weakness.

The diagnosis initially offered some hope because treatments were available.

Eric Dane’s Doctors Became Concerned When Treatment Failed

Getty US actor Eric Dane speaks about his ALS diagnosis during a news conference to discuss health insurance at the Department of Health and Human Services Headquarters in Washington, DC, on June 23, 2025. During the press conference, Kennedy and Oz announced a plan they hope will streamline pre-authorizations for health procedures by insurers. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

In his memoir, the “Euphoria” actor described being told the treatment was highly effective.

However, his symptoms did not improve. According to Page Six, Eric recalled that his medical team became increasingly concerned after he failed to respond to treatment.

His primary care doctor eventually raised the possibility of ALS.

“We’ve been discussing ALS. But we have to wait and see,” the physician told him.

Still searching for a definitive answer, the actor underwent additional procedures, including a lumbar puncture and brain scans.

The uncertainty left him exhausted and frustrated as his physical condition continued to deteriorate.

Eric Dane Called His ALS Diagnosis a ‘Death Sentence’

Nine months after his symptoms began in 2024, Eric finally received confirmation that he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS.

The progressive neurological disease affects nerve cells responsible for voluntary muscle movement.

In his book, the actor described the diagnosis as a “death sentence” and compared his experience to a “horror movie.”

Eric publicly announced his ALS diagnosis in April 2025, as reported by People. Despite his declining health, he continued discussing his experience with the disease and the importance of spending time with his family.

He died Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Rebecca Gayheart Recalls Eric Dane’s Devastating Diagnosis

After receiving the diagnosis, Eric contacted his estranged wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, with whom he shared two daughters, Billie, 16, and Georgia, 14. He recalled telling her, “It’s what we feared.”

The conversation left both parents overwhelmed with grief. Rebecca, 55, later told People that hearing the diagnosis felt like a “punch to the gut.”

Although the couple had separated in 2018, they remained close throughout Eric’s illness.

Reflecting on the family they shared, Rebecca told People that she would continue protecting their daughters.

“I’m going to look after [our] girls and protect them with everything in my body and soul,” she said.