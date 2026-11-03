Brittany Snow Says She’s ‘Grateful’ for Divorce from Tyler Stanaland After Finding Love Again

Brittany Snow never expected to feel grateful for her divorce from Tyler Stanaland, but three years after their split, the actress has a different perspective on that chapter of her life.

During the Nov. 2 episode of “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard,” Snow, 40, discussed rebuilding her life after her marriage ended and how the experience changed her approach to relationships.

“I am so grateful that I went through that because the person that I am and the partner I’m with now, it’s just so different,” Snow said, according to People. “I can’t believe I’m grateful for my divorce.”

The “Pitch Perfect” actress, who has been linked to Hunter Moreno since 2024, also spoke about the friends and other women who helped her realize she wasn’t alone in starting over.

Brittany Snow Recalls Starting Over at 37

Snow admitted that the period following her separation brought plenty of uncertainty, especially as she tried to figure out what came next.

“I was 37 and I was living in an Airbnb, just staring at my dog being like, I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s just you and me, kiddo,” she recalled.

At the time, Snow was adjusting to a life that looked different from what she had planned. She credited her friends with helping her navigate the transition, particularly women who had experienced similar situations.

She also turned to Reddit, where she read stories from women navigating divorce and finding relationships in their late 30s.

Hearing from people who had gone through comparable experiences helped Snow see that her future didn’t have to follow a particular timeline.

“You know, we have to make it what we make of it,” she said.

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 06: Brittany Snow attends Netflix’s “The Beast In Me” ATAS event at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 06, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Snow Reflects on Her Marriage to Tyler Stanaland

Snow met Stanaland, who later appeared on Netflix’s “Selling the OC,” in 2018. They became engaged in 2019 and married in March 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September 2022, Snow announced that the couple had decided to separate. Their divorce was finalized during the summer of 2023.

During a 2024 appearance on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Snow discussed the attention surrounding Stanaland’s relationships with his “Selling the OC” castmates.

She said she had been unaware of certain aspects of those relationships and acknowledged how much emotional energy the situation had taken from her.

Rather than continuing to focus on that period, Snow has since spoken more openly about moving forward.

Brittany Snow Opens Up About Her Relationship After Divorce

Snow’s latest comments also offered some insight into how her current relationship differs from her marriage.

The actress has been romantically linked to photographer and filmmaker Hunter Moreno since 2024, although she generally keeps their relationship away from the spotlight.

In September 2026, she shared a rare glimpse of their time together during a trip to Paris.

While Snow didn’t reveal many additional details about Moreno during her conversation with Shepard, she made it clear that her experiences have influenced the partner she is today.

For Snow, the biggest change isn’t simply finding another relationship. It’s being able to look back on an uncertain period and recognize how much her life has changed since then.