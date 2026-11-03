Matt Damon, 56, Appears on the Red Carpet with Model Daughter, 20, at Major Fashion Awards Show

Matt Damon is a proud father. The Oscar-winning star was at the 2026 CFDA Awards with his daughter, Isabella, where he spoke with PEOPLE. The pair spoke to the outlet about their relationship, each revealing how their dynamic works. Matt, 56, is the father of four daughters with wife Luciana Bozán Barroso, 50.

Isabella, 20, is the second-eldest child in the family. In August, she signed with IMG Models as one of their newest talents. Her career is now beginning to soar, as an emotional Matt told PEOPLE. “The Odyssey” star was in attendance for the CFDA Awards as a presenter, but took the time to praise his daughter.

Matt and Isabella usually appear alongside the rest of their family for high-profile events. However, it was a father-daughter date night on this occasion, as the pair were happily in each other’s company.

Matt Damon’s Daughter Says She Is The One Who Gives Him Advice

Matt Damon could not have been prouder of his daughter at the CFDA Awards. The annual ceremony was held at the Museum of Natural History on November 2. Damon was on hand to speak with his daughter on the red carpet. The Oscar winner praised Isabella for her wisdom and ambition.

The pair were asked what kind of advice Matt gives her, which amused them. They revealed that it’s Isabella whom her father turns to when he’s looking for counsel. Matt claimed it’s more of a mutual arrangement, as either can offer words of wisdom to the other.

“We both have trouble answering questions seriously,” Damon laughed while speaking to PEOPLE. “And so I think we advise each other to try to answer questions more seriously.”

“I feel like I’ve been teaching you, giving you advice for a long time,” Isabella pointed out. Matt agreed, saying he’s been going to his daughter for encouragement for a while now. “And this is part of the natural progression,” Isabella added.

Matt Damon Is Excited For His Daughter’s Career

Isabella Damon signed with IMG Models in August. The 20-year-old is simultaneously attending college, maintaining both her education and career. Matt Damon had warm words for his daughter’s ambitious nature, saying he had no advice to give because she’s so confident in herself.

“No, she’s a wonderful, wonderful young woman and I don’t give her advice in the sense that I worry about her,” Damon said on the red carpet. “But I’m really excited to see what she does with her life.”

Matt and Isabella dressed appropriately for the occasion, cutting an extremely classy image. The 56-year-old wore a Ralph Lauren Purple Label double-breasted cashmere tuxedo. He went with an all-black ensemble, complete with a turtleneck and black calfskin shoes.

Isabella looked radiant in her dress that contrasted with her father’s suit. The 20-year-old appeared in a crocheted white gown with elaborate fringed sleeves; her floor-length dress was embroidered with spade-shaped sheer cutouts.

Isabella Damon is based in New York, and her IMG Models page lists her at a height of 5 feet 8 inches. She attends New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study.