Michael Mann Spotted for the First Time Since Freak Accident, Recovering From Injuries

Michael Mann is getting back on his feet after accidentally shooting himself in the foot while training at a gun range.

The 83-year-old filmmaker was recently spotted in public for the first time since the freak accident as he continues to recover from his injury.

Photos shared by the Daily Mail showed Mann leaving an orthopedic surgery clinic in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The “Heat” director wore a black zip-up hoodie paired with white pants. His left foot was in a cast and secured inside a black orthopedic boot.

Michael Mann’s First Sighting Since Freak Accident

Mann’s latest outing comes just three days after the shooting incident.v TMZ initially reported that the filmmaker was attempting to put his firearm back in its holster when it unexpectedly discharged, striking him in the leg.

Mann, who is an experienced target shooter, was then taken to a hospital.

According to the outlet, police confirmed that the incident occurred at The Range LA, an exclusive, members-only indoor shooting club in the western part of Los Angeles.

Authorities also clarified that Mann did not intentionally shoot himself, describing the incident as a training accident.

“On Saturday, at a gun range, a weapon accidentally discharged while holstered resulting in a superficial injury to film director Michael Mann. He was treated and is being released,” Mann’s rep said in a statement.

Michael Mann Working on ‘Heat’ Prequel

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Prior to the shooting accident, Mann has been working on a long-awaited prequel to his 1995 crime thriller “Heat,” with several major Hollywood names attached to the project.

Variety reported in September that Stephen Graham, known for his role in “Adolescence,” had joined the cast. He is set to appear alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Adam Driver, Jason Clarke, and Odessa Young.

Although character details have yet to be officially announced, Graham is rumored to portray a younger version of Neil McCauley, the character played by Robert De Niro in the original film.

Meanwhile, Bale is reportedly set to take on the role of LAPD detective Vincent Hanna, originally portrayed by Al Pacino, while DiCaprio is expected to play Chris Shiherlis, the character brought to life by Val Kilmer in the 1995 film.

Mann has directed several well-known films, including “Manhunter” (1986), “The Last of the Mohicans” (1992), “Ali” (2001), and “Collateral” (2004).

He has received four Academy Award nominations but has yet to win an Oscar. Mann’s latest feature film was “Ferrari,” released in 2023. The biographical drama starred Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari, alongside Penélope Cruz.