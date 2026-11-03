Why Jack Osbourne Feels Like a ‘Fraud’ After Diagnosis

Jack Osbourne revealed that he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) years ago. His fans were recently worried about his health and weight.

He revealed in a new interview that he doesn’t relate to other people with the same diagnosis. Osbourne, 40, revealed his symptoms and the alternative treatment that helps with them.

Jack Osbourne Says He Isn’t Experiencing Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms

Getty Jack Osbourne. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Osbourne was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012 at 26 years old. He has conflicting feelings about not experiencing symptoms like other people with the same autoimmune disease.

“If I’m being honest, a part of me feels like a bit of a fraud in a sense because I’ll go to these MS events… I’ve been diagnosed what, 14 years now?” the reality star said on the MeSsy podcast. “And I’ll see people who were diagnosed a year ago and they’re in much worse positions, or they’re having a much harder time.”

He explained that his body hasn’t changed for him the same way. “And I’m kind of like, ‘Oh, it does affect me. It hasn’t stopped me. And it hasn’t really slowed me down.’ There’s been windows it has, and so I feel this kind of… I don’t know, it’s like I said, a bit of a fraud with it, even though I’m not. But it’s just this strange relationship I have to it.”

The father of five’s diagnosis came after he lost vision in his right eye, according to Everyday Health. His eye doctor sent him to the emergency room for an MRI. His legs went numb 18 months later.

Vision problems are commonly the first symptom of multiple sclerosis. The disease affects the central nervous system, and it progresses with lesions in the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerve.

How Jack Osbourne Treats His MS

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Osbourne revealed on “The Osbournes” podcast in 2024 that he turned to doctors for bio-cellular therapy treatment instead of MS medicine. They injected him with human cells into his spinal discs.

“I like the notion of alternative. Although I do, but I do believe that there is amazing results from pharmaceuticals. I think there’s nothing wrong with it,” he explained. Osbourne revealed he’s open to change in the future.

“I just choose to not go down the route of pharmaceuticals for my MS right now,” the British star said. “I’m absolutely open to it if needed.”

Osbourne was frustrated after seeing articles about his supposed weight loss and responded in May. His sister, Kelly Osbourne, was the subject of similar articles. She explained that she couldn’t stop throwing up at the thought of food. It’s been a hard time for her after losing their father, Ozzy Osbourne, and ending her relationship with Sid Wilson.

The family recently celebrated the premiere of “Ozzy &Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning.” The documentary follows the lead singer’s last performance at Birmingham’s Villa Park stadium 17 days before he died from a heart attack. He was previously diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.