Kelly Osbourne Does ‘Candle Magic’ to Connect with Ozzy Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne and the rest of her family have been open about their grieving process after losing the Black Sabbath singer. Osbourne, 41, revealed that she stays in touch with her father, Ozzy Osbourne, through magic because of something he said.

Kelly Osbourne Asked Ozzy Osbourne for Help with Magic

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The reality star’s body has been in the headlines repeatedly, with some concerned for her health. She addressed her health with The Sun.

“I didn’t know that I looked like that until I saw the pictures,” she said. “When I saw them, I couldn’t [expletive] believe it. I was as shocked as everyone else.”

The mother denied having an eating disorder and said the weight loss was due to wanting to “throw up” at the thought of eating. Osbourne also denied having more plastic surgery. She split from her fiancé, Sid Wilson, the same year as losing her father. They share a three-year-old son named Sidney.

“There is no secret that she’s not happy with him. They’ve had a lot of back and forth,” a source told PEOPLE. “They’re not together right now.” The insider claimed the former “Fashion Police” panelist didn’t want “drama” in her life.

Osbourne opened up about trying to find comfort while grieving. She does one thing to keep in touch with her late father.

“I know this sounds woo-woo, but I do candle magic a lot,” she said. “My dad told me he would send me messages. It felt like everything inside me was dead, and I didn’t want my son to see me like this.”

Osbourne explained that she took a white candle to his grave and wrote to him that she needed help. Sharon Osbourne brought her a therapist and life coach the next day. She said this has been helpful, but hopes people have more empathy toward her moving forward after receiving so much public criticism.

Ozzy Osbourne Left Kelly Osbourne with a Loving Message

Getty Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne married in 1982 and stayed together until he died in 2025. He died from a heart attack at 76 years old, leaving behind three children, Kelly, Jack, and Aimee. Kelly previously revealed what her father said before his death.

The family, except for Aimee, starred on “The Osbournes” from 2002 to 2005. Aimee chose not to appear on the reality series. Kelly recently said her older sister is no longer in contact with her or their brother.

“He sat me down — this was about three days before he died — he sat me down and said, ‘Tots, I need you to know something … No matter what happens in this life, you can live the rest of your life knowing that there was one man on this planet that truly loved you, that truly loved you for every single thing you are. And that man is me,'” she revealed on Paul C. Brunson’s “We Need to Talk” podcast.

The single mother is open about her grieving process being hard. But it sounds like she’s found little ways to stay connected to her loving father.