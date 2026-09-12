Sharon Osbourne Reveals the Rebellious Things Son Jack Got up to as a Child — ‘The List Goes On’

Famous mother-son duo Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne have been discussing modern parenting on the latest episode of “The Osbournes Podcast.” Music manager and former “America’s Got Talent” judge Sharon, 73, and television personality Jack, 40, sat down for the episode, “Jack Osbourne Confronts Sharon About How He Was Raised,” which released on Friday, September 11.

The pair compared parenting techniques (given that Jack is now the father of five children himself) and chatted candidly about Jack’s own upbringing by Sharon and her late husband, the legendary British rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

The episode revealed what many people who’ve watched the Osbournes’ MTV reality series already knew — Jack wasn’t an easy child to bring up. However, some of the specific unseen things young Jack did that resulted in rare spankings also came to light.

A clip of that part of the discussion is now available to watch on social media.

Jack Osbourne Admits He Deserved to be Spanked as a Child

The now-controversial topic of spanking came up during Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne’s chat on “The Osbournes Podcast.” It resulted in the revelation that Jack did receive some (albeit rare) spankings as a child, but he openly admits that they were undoubtedly justified.

In the 42-second clip of the discussion that’s been uploaded to Sharon and Jack’s Instagram accounts, Jack begins by saying, “I do remember some spankings occurring from you and dad, but very rarely, and it was always because we [expletive] deserved it.”

Sharon responds concisely by saying, “Sharon then responds, “We were not a spanking family.”

Jack agrees, saying “I think maybe once or twice from you and about once from dad, I think, was my… my total.”

“You came away lightly,” Sharon interjected, prompting Jack to laugh in agreement.

Jack then says, “Listen, I don’t look back going ‘how dare you, how could you do that to me?’ I look back going like ‘yeah I was being a [expletive] [expletive]’ and that’s not like a weird like abuse thing,” before clarifying “I definitely deserved it with the [expletive] that I was getting up to.”

A laughing Sharon then gives some rather extreme examples, saying, “Paintballing the house next door, setting fire to your toys.”

“Yeah — and the list goes on,” agreed Jack.

The pair’s followers replied to the post en masse, praising Jack for admitting his behavior, loving the mother-son relationship, and relaying their own stories about childhood punishments.

Instagram Users Praise ‘Fine Young Man’ Jack

Getty Jack Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne.

The comments section of the clip is teeming with messages from Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne’s followers.

One follower said of Jack, “My husband and I couldn’t be more proud of you if you were our own son, @jackosbourne . You’re a fine young man. 💯”

Another follower said of Jack admitting Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne were right to punish him, “Dude. That’s real love 👌.”

Somebody else told their own spanking story, commenting, “I got three. One for painting walls with my mom’s brand new lipstick, one for pulling down my hutch instead of using a chair and one from not doing homework 😂.”

“My aunt broke a wooden spoon on my ass 😂 #growingupsicilian,” recalled someone else.

Another Instagram user simply wrote, “Love your podcasts such honesty and love ❤️❤️.”

Last but not least, one individual commented, “I love these little conversations between Sharon and Jack. They’re the sweetest thing.”

We have to agree, the conversations Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne have on “The Osbournes Podcast” are always lovely and insightful. The pair appear to have grown naturally closer since the passing of Ozzy. Long may their relationship continue to flourish.