Eric Dane Recalls Nearly Getting Into A Fist-Fight With Josh Duhamel On The Set of ‘Las Vegas’

The late Eric Dane shared in his memoir, My Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments, that a fight scene he had to perform with Josh Duhamel on the set of shooting for the 2004 film “Las Vegas” nearly found itself turning into a real-life fight.

The star passed away on February 19 following his battle with ALS. According to a statement released by his representatives, he made the decision to pass away at home so he could be surrounded by his “dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters.”

What Happened Between Eric And Josh?

Getty Eric Dane

In his memoir, actor Eric recalled that he was chatting to Josh ahead of the fight scene being filmed and he warned the star not to grab him by his tie during it because he had a herniated disc in his neck so it could cause further pain and damage. However, once the cameras started rolling and the duo were in the heat of the moment acting up a storm, Josh seemed to forget Eric’s word of warning and proceeded to grab him by the tie anyway.

Understanding that it could have been a mistake, Eric kept his cool. But when the same thing happened during take two of the scene Eric started to get heated.

Speaking about it, Eric penned: “We’re about to film a fight scene. I ask the lead, Josh Duhamel, to please not grab me by the tie during the scene. He promises me he won’t. Fire rips through my neck. You better rein in your boy.”

After Josh grabbed his tie once more, Eric lost it and charged towards him, spilling out mouths full of swear words with clenched fists while the cameras continued to roll. Looking back now, Eric admitted that he should have just walked away instead of allowing things to escalate. He even apologized to Josh in his book, and the duo continued to have a good relationship after the incident.

Eric Dane’s Passing

Eric passed away following a battle with ALS. Though looking back, after a misdiagnosis and ignoring early signs of the health battle, Eric noted in his memoir that he should have taken even the subtle signs that something was off with his health far more seriously.

The late star penned in his book about it: “I’m eating sushi with my kids and suddenly I can’t work the chopsticks with my right hand.” He brushed it off as simply being a cramp or something from excessive texting or perhaps a nerve issue. However just three weeks later in the book Eric wrote that he could no longer properly grip onto a pair of chopsticks at all.

Eric was known and loved for a lot of things, but one of the most prominent things was his role as Dr. Mark Slaon in “Grey’s Anatomy”. He was introduced as a guest star in the show’s second season but after receiving a warm reception from fans, Dr. Mark Sloan then became a regular from season 3 onward. Eric left the show in its ninth season, with sustaining injuries from a plane crash becoming part of his exit storyline.

May he rest in peace, and we send endless good wishes to his family, friends and loved ones.





