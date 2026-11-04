Martha Stewart Reveals Surprising Story Behind Controversial Halloween Costume That Sparked Outrage

Martha Stewart has a new explanation for her controversial Halloween costume, and it involves an unexpected mishap with “Today” co-host Craig Melvin.

The lifestyle mogul, who faced criticism after dressing as someone experiencing homelessness, playfully pointed to Melvin while saying she came up with the costume at the last minute.

TMZ reported on Wednesday, November 4, that Martha, 85, addressed the incident during the CrossCountry Mortgage Sales Rally in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, November 3, revealing that a chocolate spill during her appearance on the NBC morning show had thrown her Halloween plans into disarray.

Martha Stewart Playfully Blames Craig Melvin for Halloween Costume

Getty “The Queen of Halloween,” Martha Stewart,

According to footage obtained by the outlet, Stewart told the audience she had planned to wear a particular sweater to a Halloween party before an accident on “Today” changed her plans.

“He spilled chocolate all over my sweater, which I was gonna wear on Halloween night,” she said, referring to Craig, 47.

With only 10 minutes to get ready, the television personality said she decided to put together what seemed like the easiest costume available.

She described choosing to dress as “a bum,” using the term while recounting her decision.

Stewart also acknowledged the attention the costume received online, laughing as she recalled the reaction.

Her latest explanation came days after she publicly apologized for the outfit.

What Happened Between Martha Stewart and Craig Melvin on ‘Today’?

The mishap occurred during the Friday, October 30, Halloween broadcast of “Today.”

Melvin was dressed as Stewart’s longtime friend Snoop Dogg, while the cookbook author appeared as herself during a cooking segment. As the two prepared to decorate a cheesecake, Melvin accidentally spilled chocolate ganache onto Stewart’s white pants, according to People.

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“Whoa!” both exclaimed as the accident unfolded.

“Snoop!” Stewart scolded him.

“I’m so sorry, Martha,” Melvin responded.

He later joked about ruining her expensive clothing.

“I just feel so bad that I destroyed your $3,000 pants,” he said.

“Don’t worry about it; they wash,” Stewart replied.

Although Stewart later said her sweater was affected, the televised spill clearly involved her pants.

Martha Stewart’s Halloween Costume Sparks Backlash

According to CNN, Stewart faced criticism after posting her Halloween costume on Instagram on Saturday, October 31.

The since-deleted photograph showed her wearing distressed clothing and makeup resembling dirt while holding a sign reading, “I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!”

Several social media users accused the lifestyle personality of making light of homelessness.

The image appeared alongside photographs promoting her QVC candle collection.

In an initial statement to Page Six, Stewart said she meant to raise awareness about homelessness, not offend anyone. She also emphasized her previous charitable work addressing the issue.

Martha Stewart Apologizes After Halloween Costume Controversy

Stewart’s explanation shed light on how she ended up choosing the costume at the last minute, days after she apologized and admitted that the outfit was insensitive.

Following the backlash, Stewart issued a more direct apology on Sunday, November 1.

“It’s hard to admit when you’ve really screwed up. My earlier statement didn’t go far enough,” she wrote, per BBC.

The television personality acknowledged the economic difficulties many Americans face and admitted her costume was inappropriate.

“Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I’m very sorry,” she added.