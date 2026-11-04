Charles Leclerc and Wife Welcome First Baby Days Before Crucial F1 Weekend

Charles Leclerc’s baby news arrived at an especially busy time for the Formula 1 star, with the Ferrari driver becoming a father for the first time just days before he is due back behind the wheel.

Leclerc, 29, and his wife, Alexandra Leclerc, 25, announced on Nov. 4 that they had welcomed a daughter named Bianca one day earlier. The couple kept their announcement simple, sharing a first glimpse of their newborn’s tiny legs and feet dressed in pink knitwear and cream booties.

“Bianca 🤍 3.11.26,” they captioned the photo, according to People. The milestone comes only days before Leclerc is expected back in action for a Formula 1 weekend with plenty at stake for Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Welcome Baby Bianca

Bianca is the first child for Leclerc and Alexandra, who married earlier this year. The couple announced in August that they were expecting their first baby, with Alexandra revealing her pregnancy in an Instagram post.

As the due date approached, Leclerc became increasingly open about his excitement over becoming a father. The couple already jokingly had some parenting practice with their miniature dachshund, Leo, who regularly accompanies them during travels and Formula 1 weekends.

But Bianca’s arrival officially moves Leclerc into a new chapter just as the Formula 1 calendar enters its closing stretch.

Leclerc’s Baby Arrival Changes His São Paulo Schedule

Leclerc will remain with his family long enough to miss Thursday’s media commitments ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix, according to GPblog. However, he is still expected to compete at Interlagos.

Leclerc will also have some additional time before he needs to get behind the wheel because Ferrari reserve driver Dino Beganovic is scheduled to drive his car during Friday’s first practice session. That arrangement is unrelated to Bianca’s birth.

Ferrari is using Beganovic as part of Formula 1’s requirement for teams to give rookie drivers opportunities during free practice sessions. Leclerc is expected to return to the car for Friday’s second practice session, according to Grande Prêmio.

The Ferrari driver had already made clear before Bianca arrived that he did not expect fatherhood to keep him away from a race. “I don’t think I’ll miss a race,” Leclerc said ahead of the birth, according to RacingNews365.

Instead, he said he planned to adjust his travel where possible so he could spend as much time at home as possible between races. The São Paulo Grand Prix is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8.

Ferrari Has Plenty at Stake in Brazil

Leclerc may be heading to Brazil with plenty to celebrate at home, but Ferrari still has serious business on the track. Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli has already secured the 2026 drivers’ championship, but Leclerc remains part of a tight fight for second place.

According to the official Formula 1 standings, Leclerc enters the Brazilian weekend fifth with 245 points. Max Verstappen is second with 261 points, Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton has 259 and George Russell sits on 250. That leaves Leclerc only 16 points behind Verstappen with four rounds remaining.

Ferrari also faces a significant challenge in the constructors’ championship. Mercedes leads Ferrari by 126 points, and Formula 1 reports that Mercedes can secure the teams’ title in São Paulo if it extends that advantage by at least three points.

Leclerc is also coming off a fourth-place finish at the Mexico City Grand Prix. An opening-lap battle between Leclerc and Hamilton cost Ferrari valuable ground, with team principal Fred Vasseur later saying he was unhappy that the drivers had put their own fight ahead of the team’s interests. That means Leclerc will have little time to ease back into racing once he arrives in Brazil.

Charles and Alexandra’s Family Has Grown Quickly

Getty Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and his wife Alexandra Leclerc are seen with their dog Leo prior to the Practice 1 ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Spain at Madring Circuit in Madrid, Spain, on September 11, 2026. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Bianca’s arrival caps a whirlwind year for Leclerc and Alexandra. The pair were first linked in 2023 and later made their relationship public when they appeared together at Wimbledon that summer.

In November 2025, Leclerc announced that he and Alexandra were engaged with a romantic proposal that also included their dog, Leo. EntertainmentNow previously covered the couple’s engagement announcement, which featured rose petals, candles and personalized treats celebrating the proposal.

They married in a private civil ceremony in Monaco on Feb. 28, 2026. According to People, the intimate ceremony included family, while the couple later shared footage of themselves leaving in a vintage Ferrari. Then, in August, they announced that their first child was on the way. Less than three months later, Bianca arrived.

Leclerc’s attention will soon turn back to Interlagos, where Ferrari needs results and he remains in the fight for second place in the drivers’ standings. But before the helmets, racing suits and championship calculations take over again, Leclerc has one very different title to enjoy first: dad.