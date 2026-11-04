Jennifer Hudson Surprises Couple With Unforgettable Moment During Live TV Appearance

“American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson traded her hosting duties for a very special role on a recent episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” when she officiated a surprise wedding. According to Irish Star, Irish couple Amanda Murnane and Brendan Hayes said “I do” in front of a live studio audience, but the ceremony came with an unexpected twist.

Murnane had no idea that she was about to get married, let alone live on air. It made for an unforgettable moment for the couple visiting the U.S. and Hudson. The special occasion also marked a first for the talk show, as Hudson officiated the first-ever wedding on her show.

Couple Ties the Knot Live on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ With Hudson Acting as Officiant

Getty Jennifer Hudson attends the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Hollywood Palladium on October 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” saw a first when a couple from Ireland wed live on air. According to the Irish Star, Amanda Murnane got the surprise of a lifetime when she learned that she would be marrying her partner of nearly three decades, Brendan Hayes, on the daytime talk show.

According to the outlet, Murnane and Hayes planned to have a civil ceremony in Los Angeles, but Hayes believed that his future wife needed something much more special. He contacted Hudson’s show to ask if something could be done for Murnane, like having her hair or makeup done, but the producers thought of something even better.

Producers told Hayes that they wanted to have the couple get married live on air, but Hayes had to keep it under wraps, telling Murnane that he got VIP tickets to “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which included a photoshoot. With Murnane already having her wedding dress on hand, he told her to wear it for the photoshoot. Little did she know that she would walk on stage to get married to Hayes in front of a live studio audience and with Hudson herself officiating the wedding.

After the couple said their “I do’s,” Hudson shared, “For the very first time in JHud history, I now pronounce you man and wife! WE DID IT! We brought a beautiful Irish love story to Hollywood!”

Murnane & Hayes Open up About Their Surprise Wedding

Getty Jennifer Hudson attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

After their surprise on-air wedding ceremony, both Murnane and Hayes reflected on the incredible day, with Murnane sharing that she walked into “one of the most beautiful moments of my life.”

“After 27 years together, I thought Brendan had run out of ways to surprise me. I couldn’t have been more wrong. I went to Hollywood expecting memories, but I came home with a husband and a moment I’ll carry in my heart forever,” she added.

According to the Irish Star, the couple faced a lot of difficulty in their family, including their eldest daughter being diagnosed with leukemia in 2011, which had the couple caring for her around the clock. Thankfully, she is doing better, and Murnane and Hayes have even become grandparents.

Hayes shared why planning this moment for his wife was something she truly deserved. “After 27 years together, three children and a grandson, I wanted to give Amanda something no amount of money could ever buy. For months, I carried this secret, imagining the moment she’d realize what was happening. But nothing could have prepared me for the emotion of actually standing there beside her.”

He continued, “When I looked into her eyes, Hollywood disappeared, the cameras disappeared, and for those few precious moments, there was only Amanda and me. Somehow, on that stage, I fell in love with her all over again.”