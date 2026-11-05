Luke Bryan Shares Hilarious Look at How He’s Preparing for ‘American Idol’

Country star Luke Bryan is gearing up for a major milestone as he prepares to return to his 10th season as a judge on “American Idol.” Bryan first joined the beloved reality TV singing competition series for season 16 in 2018, marking the show’s debut on ABC. He’ll once again take his seat at the judges’ table for season 25 alongside Lionel Richie, who is also celebrating his 10th season, and Idol winner Carrie Underwood.

With “American Idol” season 25 set to premiere early next year, Bryan recently gave fans a glimpse of how he prepares for one of the show’s most important stages: the auditions. However, his hilarious approach was likely not what viewers were expecting.

Getty Luke Bryan performs onstage for the 16th Annual Darius and Friends St. Jude Benefit at Ryman Auditorium on June 02, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of “American Idol” season 25, and it looks like Luke Bryan is just as excited. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, November 3, the country singer gave fans a peek at how he gets himself pumped up ahead of the show’s auditions.

In the clip, Bryan begins doing a little dance while mouthing the lyrics to his song, “But I Got A Beer in My Hand.” However, the track has been slowed down, giving it an exaggerated sound as the country singer dances along and gets a kick out of the hilarious version.

Bryan then tells someone to “speed” up the song, prompting the track to play at a much faster pace. The singer can’t help but laugh as his voice takes on a higher-pitch.

“This is what happens when I have too much coffee before American Idol auditions,” Bryan’s caption for his post read.

Bryan Reflects on His TV Career, Celebrating His 10th Season as Judge on ‘American Idol’

Disney Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, Ryan Seacrest, and Luke Bryan on season 24 of “American Idol.”

The new season will mark an incredible TV career for both Bryan and Richie as they mark their 10th season as judges on “American Idol.” Bryan reflected on the huge milestone while speaking with Backstage Country, also noting that the show is celebrating its own milestone, being on air for 25 seasons.

“A quarter of a century that ‘American Idol’ has been on TV,” Bryan said. “And for me to be doing this with Ryan [Seacrest], Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie has been amazing.”

He continued, “Watching the kids through the years that have walked into the ‘American Idol’ stage in the Oval and performed, it’s been a real blessing for me to look back and go, ‘Man, I’ve spent that many years on TV in people’s households,’ and I look back going, never could have imagined 10 years.”

Interestingly, Bryan was hesitant to join the show at first because of his busy music career. “When you’re selling out football stadiums and your albums are doing everything you’ve dreamed of, throwing a distraction in the mix was something that was a little bit challenging,” he told Cigar Aficionado (via Country Now).

Thankfully, Bryan took a chance on the show and has since become one of the most beloved “American Idol” judges.