‘American Idol’ to Mark 25th Anniversary with ABC Primetime Special

ABC has unveiled its 2027 midseason premiere dates, and in that announcement came a piece of news that will have special resonance for fans of “American Idol.”

With the long-running singing competition set to celebrate a milestone anniversary when the show returns in February with its 25th season, ABC is pulling out all the stops by producing a primetime special looking back at the show’s quarter-century history.

‘American Idol at 25’

Disney AMERICAN IDOL – Key Art. (Disney)

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of “American Idol,” ABC is planning a new primetime special tentatively titled “American Idol at 25.”

Per ABC, the special “tells the definitive story of one of the most successful and influential shows in TV history. Tracing the origin, rise and evolution of the show from experiment to ratings juggernaut, this special will chronicle the way ‘American Idol’ single-handedly catapulted unknown dreamers into full-blown superstars and, in doing so, pioneered modern event television, transformed the music industry and ultimately impacted every corner of American pop culture.”

“American Idol at 25” is scheduled to debut Monday, February 1 on ABC.

A Milestone Season

When viewers tune in for the new season of “American Idol” when it premieres on Monday, February 8, they’ll be greeted with both familiarity and change.

In regards to the former, during a recent interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” host Ryan Seacrest confirmed that he and judges Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie will all be back for Season 25.

The big different will be that the show is moving its base of production. After 24 seasons in Los Angeles, the 25th season will be shot in Georgia — a move that Seacrest told “ET” was A-OK with him.

“It’s super cool,” Seacrest said.

“I mean, it’s convenient for Luke and Carrie, right? Not too far. Lionel and I will be zig-zagging a little bit,” he said, referencing Underwood and Bryan — who reside near Nashville — and himself and Richie, who are both based in Los Angeles.

However, given that Seacrest was born and raised in Atlanta, he sees the movie as “a nice change” that will allow him to “see all my college, high school football buddies” while spending so much time there.

Why Atlanta?

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Deadline was the first to break the news that “Idol” production was moving from L.A. to Atlanta, reporting in mid-September that Fremantle — which produces the show — was in final talks with a studio complex in the Atlanta area, but at that point had not officially signed a deal.

The reason behind the move, Deadline pointed out, was purely financial. Georgia offers a generous tax credit of up to 30 percent for unscripted and reality television productions that spend a minimum of $500,000 in the state, which proved to be a massive monetary incentive for Freemantle.

“American Idol” is not the only show to move its production out of Los Angles. As Deadline pointed out, Fox hit “The Masked Singer” recently announced its production was moving out of L.A., with the upcoming 15th season to be shot in New Jersey.