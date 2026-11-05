Bo Bice Pays Tribute to His Late Grandfather: ‘Can’t Wait to See You Again Among the Stars’

On Thursday, November 5, former “American Idol” Season 4 finalist Bo Bice paid tribute to his late grandfather and reflected on what he means to him.

Bo Bice Shares Sweet Memory With Beloved Grandfather

The “You Take Yourself With You” singer posted a photo on Instagram of himself pushing his grandfather, Harald Brice, affectionately called Pa, in a wheelchair. He can be seen smiling in the background. In the caption, Bo shared his thoughts, writing, “This is my Pa Bice and me at the airport, headed to Washington, D.C. for his Honor Flight. That day, 84 World War II and Korean War veterans flew to our nation’s capital to be honored. And spending it with my Pa and all of those heroes was the greatest honor of my life.”

He continued to share history about Pa’s life and his incredible accomplishments. “My Pa served in World War II and Korea. Then went on to work for our government at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, alongside Wernher von Braun,” Bice wrote. “Because of men and women like him, we have NASA today. And because of NASA, we now have people dreaming of Mars and reaching deeper into our universe than ever before. I love you, Papa. I can’t wait to see you again among the stars.”

Bice also regularly celebrates Veterans Day. On November 11, 2025, in an Instagram post, he wrote a heartfelt message honoring veterans. “Today is the day we celebrate those who’ve chosen to serve our great Nation,” he wrote. “Happy #VeteransDay to all of our #veterans and their families. We honor and respect your commitment to our Country and thank you for your sacrifice, service, and dedication.”

Bo Bice Shows Appreciation for the Troops

Bice has shown his appreciation for servicemen and women throughout his career. He was invited to perform for troops at Guantanamo Bay. “It is a privilege to perform for the men and women who risk their lives every day for our freedom,” he told USA Today in 2011, Taste of Country reports. “Our military and their families make plenty of sacrifices –especially around the holidays. I’m looking forward to the trip so I can shake hands and thank them in person and hopefully put on a great show.”

Bice sang his rendition of “The Bonnie Blue Flag” for a PBS documentary about the Civil War. “My good friend William Lee Golden from The Oak Ridge Boys and his wife were part of this documentary and asked me. And being from the great state of Alabama, I was honored to go out and do a song,” Bice told FOX411.

He continued, “I’m into Civil War history. And I think that much like any of the other wars we’ve fought, we’re destined to repeat the past if we don’t pay attention to it. I’m a Southerner by heart, but I’m an American first. So every time we have an opportunity to learn about our heritage, we should definitely take that and pass it on.”