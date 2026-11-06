‘American Idol’ Announces Season 25 Premiere Date & Big Plans: ‘A Season Like Never Before’

ABC has big plans for “American Idol” as it kicks off its 25th season. On November 6, 2026, the network announced that the beloved singing competition will premiere on February 8, 2027, after a two-hour 25th anniversary special the week prior.

‘American Idol’ Season 25 Will Be Filmed in Georgia

Judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will return for their 10th seasons on the show, while season four winner Carrie Underwood joins them for her third season as a judge. Host Ryan Seacrest is the only member of the cast who’s been with the show from the very beginning.

The caption of a video posted on the show’s social media feeds to announce the February 8 premiere date teased “a season like never before.” That’s technically true, given that for the first time since its 2002 debut, contestants won’t compete live in Hollywood.

Rather, the production has relocated to Georgia in a cost-cutting move. Auditions have been filmed in recent weeks in Savannah, and a soundstage is being built for the live shows near Atlanta.

Seacrest, who grew up in Atlanta, told “Entertainment Tonight” that he’s happy about the move, but his mom is even more so. He told the outlet, “She’s very excited. She is bringing all of her friends from the neighborhood and her exercise friends from exercise class. They’re coming to the show.”

In the comment section of the post, Seacrest wrote, “Big year!” and Bryan chimed in, “Can’t wait.” Lots of fans weighed in, too, clearly excited for the show to return, including one who wrote, “February 8 is on my calendar!!! Ready to see an incredible new crop of Idols!!”

ABC officially announced in July that “American Idol” had been renewed for a 25th season. Though some fans worried Richie wouldn’t return given his recent health challenges, he appeared via video when Bryan and Underwood announced during a Nashville concert that they were returning to the judges’ table, and Richie confirmed he was, too.

‘American Idol’ Will Mark 25th Season With TV Special

Disney Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, Ryan Seacrest, and Luke Bryan during Rock ‘n Roll night on season 24 of “American Idol”

A week before the season 25 premiere, ABC will air a two-hour primetime anniversary special on February 1 with the working title “American Idol at 25.” According to a press release from the network, the special will tell “the definitive story of one of the most successful and influential shows in TV history.”

The synopsis continues, “Tracing the origin, rise and evolution of the show from experiment to ratings juggernaut, this special will chronicle the way ‘American Idol’ single-handedly catapulted unknown dreamers into full-blown superstars and, in doing so, pioneered modern event television, transformed the music industry and ultimately impacted every corner of American pop culture.”

“American Idol” has taken off again in the ratings in recent years, with top-notch talent capturing the nation’s attention. In 2025, winner Jamal Roberts earned his first Grammy nomination months after capturing the title, and went on tour with R&B icons Brandy and Monica.

The most recent winner, 2026 champ Hannah Harper, hit the ground running, too. She’s already toured with “American Idol” alum Lauren Alaina, season 24 mentor Brad Paisley, and made her Grand Ole Opry debut with Underwood by her side.