The ‘American Idol’ Performances That Brought Fans to Tears

“American Idol” is on Monday, February 8, 2027, giving fans another chance to discover incredible singing talent as aspiring musicians take the stage in hopes of becoming the next big thing in music.

Over its many seasons, the beloved competition series has delivered countless unforgettable moments, from emotional auditions that have brought judge Carrie Underwood to tears to powerful live performances that have left viewers reaching for their tissues. Along the way, “American Idol” has become much more than finding the next great singer, giving fans a front-row seat to the personal journeys and life-changing moments of these contestants.

1. Kelly Clarkson’s Performance of ‘Piece by Piece’ on Season 15

Getty Slash and Kelly Clarkson perform onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

One of the most memorable and heartwrenching moments ever on “American Idol” was when the show’s first-ever winner, Kelly Clarkson, took the stage during season 15 to sing her song, “Piece by Piece.”

The song is an autobiographical tune about her difficult relationship with her father, who left her and her family when she was a child. Clarkson, who was pregnant with her second child, Remi, took the stage and delivered a powerful performance with a raw, piano-only rendition. Towards the end of her performance, she became overwhelmed with emotions and broke down in tears. In fact, her impactful performance also left judges Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez in need of tissues.

2. Slater Nalley’s ‘American Idol’ Season 23 Audition

Slater Nalley left the judges in tears during his season 23 “American Idol” audition. Nalley, who would make it all the way to the Top 5 of the season, sang an original tune titled “Traces of You,” written about his English teacher’s son, Carter, who tragically died in 2016 at just 17 years old.

“I didn’t know Carter before this happened and when Mrs. Davis told us, I just felt this presence come into my life essentially and I knew that I needed to do something. I went home and started working away on little notebook pages and eventually it turned into a song,” he shared (via People).

Before Nalley performed the song in front of Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, his teacher introduced him and shared the story of her son. Along with his guitar, Nalley delivered an emotional performance, with the judges hugging one another as Underwood couldn’t hold back her tears. “Even though this was about your son, every single person that hears that can fill in that memory with somebody that’s in themselves. I couldn’t have imagined you doing that any better,” Underwood said.

3. Fantasia Barrino’s Victory Performance of ‘I Believe’

Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 20: Fantasia Barrino performs onstage during the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Before being declared the winner of “American Idol” season 3, a then 19-year-old Fantasia Barrino took to the stage to sing her song, “I Believe.” Barrino delivered a powerful performance alongside a choir that earned her a much-deserved standing ovation from both the audience and the three judges. After singing the song, Barrino could be seen breaking down in tears as she knew how important that moment was.

Having shared her story of being a single mom and working hard to make her singing dreams come true, the finale performance was just one more step closer to becoming the next “American Idol” and she would eventually take home the crown.

4. Iam Tongi’s ‘American Idol’ Finale Performance of ‘Monsters’

Before Iam Tongi was declared the winner of “American Idol” season 21 in 2023, he took the finale stage alongside James Blunt to sing his song, “Monsters.” Tongi had initially sung the emotional ballad during his Idol audition, revealing that he was dedicating his performance to his dad, who had passed away just a few months ago and who was the one who got him to begin his musical journey.

During his final performance, Tongi struggled to hold back tears as he and Blunt traded lyrics, making it difficult for him to get through the song. The heartfelt moment was difficult for viewers to watch, and it remains one of the most emotional performances in the show’s history.