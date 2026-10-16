Katy Perry Posts Gorgeous Photo of Herself & Selena Gomez After a ‘Moving Night’

Former “American Idol” judge Katy Perry posted a photo of herself with Selena Gomez at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit. The event marked the fourth annual gala and was held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, October 14. Perry and Gomez looked gorgeous, but the night was about so much more than beautiful dresses; it was to create awareness for mental health.

Katy Perry Supports Selena Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund Benefit

In the photos on Instagram, Gomez is wearing a fitted gold dress with beaded details, while Perry opted for a black dress with bow detailing. She styled her hair sleek in a middle parting and opted for natural makeup and pearl earrings. The outfit was chic, and she looked incredible.

In other photos, the “Roar” singer posted a pink pamphlet from the gala. She shared her thoughts in the caption, writing, “Beautiful and moving night out supporting @SelenaGomez at The Rare Impact Fund Benefit. Always proud to see my fellow pop girlies doing the good work.” Gomez reacted with a red heart emoji.

Fans also shared their thoughts in the post’s comment section, with many happy to see Perry and Gomez together. “Never in my life did I imagine having a post from my fav with a song from my other fav. I’m dreaming,” a comment reads. “we love to see pop girlies supporting each other!!” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “You two pictured together is so Rare and You two look so beautiful together,” “Women supporting women,” and “queens.”

In an interview with ExtraTV, Perry spoke about supporting Gomez “and all the good work that she’s doing.” She added, “I think it’s so important for us ladies, especially my peers … we have such a big spotlight and such big opportunities, and so to shine it where it matters … mental health matters.”

Perry continued, “I also have my own foundation, so it’s really aligned with her program.” She explained that she was also there to “kind of learn about what the Rare Impact Fund is like.”

Importance of Selena Gomez’s Rare Impact Fund

Photos from the event also show Perry posing with Gomez’s husband, Benny Blanco.

Getty Benny Blanco and Katy Perry attend The Fourth Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit

Getty America Ferrera and Katy Perry

Perry was one of many celebrities in attendance at the gala, with other familiar faces including America Ferrera, Martin Short, Mara Wilson, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Witney Carson, Bella Kay, and Shay Mitchell.

Earlier this week, Gomez spoke about her Rare Impact Fund in an interview with People. The publication notes that the fund was launched at the same time as her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, in 2020. Since its creation, the fund has raised $30 million “to support youth mental health organizations and initiatives,” People reports.

“Probably actually witnessing what we do, we are so fortunate to have raised 30 million plus already for this fund, and seeing what we’re doing with the communities, with programs, different organizations — it’s beyond my wildest dreams,” Gomez said of seeing the impact of her fund.

She added, “Going to a center for young people to even just go and be around other people and feel support, we’re able to see what we are doing from the ground up, and we’re doing it globally. It’s the most incredibly proud thing that I could ever just claim.”