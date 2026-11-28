Katy Perry is taking some downtime with boyfriend Justin Trudeau, as the “Roar” singer and the former Canadian prime minister hopped aboard the famed Orient Express for a European excursion.

According to a report from The Times, the pair traveled from Paris, France, to Venice, Italy abard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.

Traveling in Style

The couple reportedly spent 24 hours in L’Observatoire, an exclusive private carriage aboard the luxury train that made its inaugural journey from Paris back in 1993.

According to The Times, a one-way trip in that luxe carriage costs costs about £80,000 — or approximately US$105,000.

Perry took to Instagram to share some photos from the trip.

“The bob’s euro debut,” she wrote in the caption, referencing her new shorter hairstyle.

The Instagram post included photos of the couple enjoying dinner togather, taking in some sightseeing and playing cards — with Trudeau decked out in an elegant white tuxdeo.

Perry also shared a photo and video of herself relaxing in a deep soaker tub, while scenery flashed by in the window.

Per the times, the luxuriously appointed private carriage includes its own spacious bedroom, dining area, library, skylights, bathroom with tub, and its own private butler.

The train journey from Paris to Venice was part of a larger European trip for the couple, which also included stops in Milan, Italy, and Barcelona, Spain.

Prior to departing Paris, the couple met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

‘The Love Of My Life’

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Back in June, Trudeau joined Perry for a screening of her concert film, “The Lifetimes Tour: Live From Paris,” held at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

During a post-screening Q&, the former “American Idol” opened up about her feelings toward her new significant other.

Discussing when the concert was filmed, she the performance was shortly after they’d met.

“Actually, that show was after I met the love of my life, and so I felt very anchored by that,” she said, as quoted by US Weekly. “I’m a little bit like a rainbow kite. I fly super high. Sometimes I need to be anchored, so to have that anchor finally makes me feel really whole now.”

Before that, she elicited cheers from the audience when she declared, “I am very in love.”

Her romance with Trudeau, she admitted, came after a particularly difficult time in the wake of her split from Orlando Bloom.

“Last year was probably one of the hardest years of my life and I went through a [expletive]-ton,” she candidly proclaimed.

“And there were days that were really, really, really hard, and I just kept going because I made a promise to my fans, I made a promise to my daughter, I made a promise to myself. And I got through it. I walked through the fire because everybody has to walk through their own fire. And if you’re walking through hell, you keep going, because on the other side of hell is definitely heaven,” she continued, reflecting on how her tour helped her get through it all.

“Every day is a fantastic journey, and every day is a chance to evolve and to be a better person and do the right thing and to be a model for your community, for your family, for your world,” she added. “I would say now, at the end of 91 shows, I feel like a more grounded person in so many aspects of my life.”

