“American Idol” has launched the careers of countless aspriing singers, inlcuding some contestants who happen to have famous last names. While having a celebrity parent can offer a foot in the door of the entertainment industry, some hopefuls are eager to make a name for themselves on their own terms.

Just take a look at Backstreet Boys star Brian Littrell’s son, Baylee Littrell, and comedian Jim Carrey’s daughter, Jane Erin Carrey, who have both stepped into the spotlight to pursue their own musical ambitions.

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton Reveals Son, Kerry, Auditioned for ‘American Idol’ Season 25

“American Idol” judges never know who might walk through the audition doors, and sometimes, they are in for a surprise when they discover a contestants comes from a famous family.

Over the years, the show has welcomed several hopefuls with notable musical connections, including Lara Johnston, daughter of Doobie Brothers memner Tom Johnston, and Grace Franklin, granddaughter of the legendary Aretha Franklin. Now, it looks like the upcoming 25th season could feature another contestant with a famous family connection, and hopefully, at least one of the judges is a professional wrestlign fan!

According to Wrestling Inc., WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton revealed in an interview with

“Busted Open” that his son, Kerry Morton, auditioned for season 25 of “American Idol.”

“They (“American Idol”) came here to Bristol and found him. They did a thing with him, auditioned him, and then they flew him to Savannah, Georgia and it’ll be airing in February. Listen to me, they came and found him. They just seen him on TV,” he shared.

Ricky didn’t get into much detail about his son’s singing abilities, but shared that he was proud of him and his career, calling him “a fabulous heel and it’s going to make him money one day.” Kerry followed in his father’s footsteps and became a professional wrestler with Wrestling Inc., sharing that he held titles in NWA and Juggalo Championship Wrestling.

‘American Idol’s’ New Format Gets Rid of Hollywood Week, Judges Choose Top 25 After Auditions

ABC

Ricky did not reveal whether his son received three yeses from the judges during his audition, but the upcoming season is shaping up to be a challenging one for the contestants and judges alike.

According to Deadline, “American Idol” will be making format changes for season 25, doing away with Hollywood Week. Instead, the judges will select a Top 25 following the auditions, with the remaining contestants heading straight to Hawaii for the next round of competition.

Judge Luke Bryan was on the red carpet at the CMA Awards, where he talked about the new Idol format and how it poses a challenge to him and his fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood.

“It made it more stressful as judges because we had to try to make sure we got it right off the bat,” he said. However, he did tease that the new season will be one to watch, stating that they had wrapped up the audition process and are satisifeid with the 25 contestants they had chosen. “It’s going to be another great year; we are really, really happy about our Top 25,” Bryan said.

“American Idol” season 25 premieres on Monday, February 8, 2027, on ABC. According to Deadline, viewers will get to watch three episodes of exciting auditions.