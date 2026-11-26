Simon Cowell has an eye for talent, and he’s proven it countless times in the music and entertainment industries. Now it has been announced that the former “American Idol” judge will launch a new show, “Who’s In The Band?”, to entertain fans and launch the careers of hopeful musicians.

Simon Cowell Working on New Show

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The Wrap shared details about the upcoming project, with filming to begin in January 2027. The publication reports that pre-production and casting are underway, and the show should be released in summer 2027 on ABC and Hulu, and on Disney+ internationally. But what can fans expect from this new show from Cowell, Richard Bacon, and Savan Kotecha?

“The project will put a twist on the traditional talent show as it prompts five contestants sing the same song at once, each inside a brightly colored soundproof tube, while judges at their own mixing desks isolate vocals and eliminate hopefuls in real time, and will culminate in a live finale that sees one girl band and one boy band go head-to-head,” the logline reads, The Wrap writes.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Cowell’s six-episode Netflix documentary series, “Simon Cowell: The Next Act,” released on December 10, 2025. In the series, Cowell gathers talented teens in the hopes of forming a boy band. The band, December 10, often abbreviated to D10, was formed with seven members: Cruz Lee-Ojo, Josh Olliver, Danny Bretherton, Hendrik Christoffersen, John Fadare, Nicolas Alves, and Seán Hayden.

Simon Cowell Discusses ‘The Next Act’

Cowell discussed his decision to work on “The Next Act” and form a boy band, revealing in an interview with Rolling Stone that he feared it might not be a success. “You’ve gotta be confident. Otherwise, why bother doing it? I mean, I didn’t do this to fail,” he shared.

He continued, “At the same time, once we started the process, I was like, ‘Oh God, what if no one turns up?’ That was a huge factor. And the real fear was — when we narrowed the numbers down, and I was flying them out to the U.S. to work with producers and very well-known vocal coaches and musicians — what if they sound terrible?”

In his interview, he was also asked what he thinks of “American Idol” after his exit. “I haven’t watched it,” he admitted. “We really did have a good time — me, Randy [Jackson], and Paula [Abdul], when it was the three of us. It was just brilliant. And then I think after Paula left, I thought, ‘Yeah, that’s it. It’s not gonna be the same now.’ And so I was very quick to follow.”

Cowell also reflected on the success of “American Idol” Season 1 and Kelly Clarkson. She has gone on to have an incredible career in the entertainment industry. “Oh, it was like a dream. I do remember actually saying to someone, hypothetically, ‘I’m certain there’s someone out there and he or she’s probably working in a bar, has tried to get a deal, can’t get into the right people or the label, but is brilliant,’” he said.

He added, “I just had that feeling. It took a while to get there. Some of the early people we saw in the first couple of cities — everyone was terrible. So I thought this show could be a disaster. You couldn’t have asked for a more perfect winner. And we’re still friends today.”