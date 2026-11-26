Hannah Harper‘s holiday plans give new meaning to the term “Thanksgiving feast.” In an interview posted on November 25, 2026, the Season 34 “American Idol” winner told Country Now that she has no idea what a “traditional” Thanksgiving or Christmas feels like.

That’s because Harper, who just wrapped up her touring schedule for the year, is used to spending her holidays with 120 relatives and hours-long jam sessions.

Hannah Harper Says Her Family’s Chaotic Thanksgiving is the ‘Best Thing Ever’

Harper, 28, won “American Idol” in May, leaning on her background in a family bluegrass band and resonating with countless moms across the country who related to her life as a small-town mom of three boys and her struggles with postpartum depression.

She admitted that her Thanksgiving traditions are not the “norm,” explaining to Country Now, “The Harper family side only eats deer meat because we all get so tired of having turkey all Thanksgiving long. So we eat deer meat for Thanksgiving and Christmas.”

Harper said another aspect of her atypical family get-togethers is the amount of music involved. She said, “Everyone, both sides of my family, my mom’s side and dad’s side, are musicians. So picking people to be in my band was super easy because there’s always a plethora of people to pick from.”

“There’s always a massive jam session that goes on for hours and hours and hours,” she said of their usual Thanksgiving. “My mom was one of seven. She grew up in the Bob Lewis family, and they had a bluegrass band as well. And then there’s, like, 40 grandkids, and then those 40 grandkids had more children.”

“We all go to my cousin’s house,” she said, noting that he’s also her “sound guy,” and that “there’s like 120 of us in this one little house, and there’s music blaring and there’s kids screaming, but it’s the best thing ever.”

“That’s how I was raised, and so I don’t really know your regular, traditional Thanksgiving routines, because if there isn’t music going and people weren’t fighting with Barbies, like, what is Thanksgiving?” she smiled. “Christmas is the same, though. It’s so chaotic, but it’s the best thing ever. It’s so much fun.”

Hannah Harper is Excited to Just Chill With Her Family For the Next Few Weeks

Harper’s husband, Devon Mendenhall, left his job in law enforcement to stay with their kids while Harper competed on “American Idol.” Since her big win, they’ve traveled across the country on her tour bus, performing everywhere from country festivals to Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

According to her website, her next show is not until New Year’s Eve in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, which means she has the next few weeks off from touring.

Harper told Country Now she’s looking forward to a long holiday break when she can “have a hint of normalcy again,” adding, “I’m gonna rot on my couch for a hot minute and just be with my kids.”