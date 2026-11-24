“American Idol” has introduced fans to countless talented singers across its over 20 seasons, with winners representing a wide range of musical genres, from pop, rock, and gospel to name a few. Among them are several artists who have gone on to find success in country music, most recently, season 24 winner Hannah Harper, who touched fans with her original hit “String Cheese.”

Coutrny music has been well represented on “American Idol” over the years, with these winners proving just how successful the genre’s stars can be.

1. Hannah Harper- Season 24

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 03: Hannah Harper attends AMERICAN IDOLS – Live in Concert presented by 19 Recordings Takeover on June 03, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hannah Harper won the most recent season of “American Idol,” and fans grew to love the country-and bluegrass-rooted artist from the moment she auditioned. Harper touched the judges and fans alike with her deeply personal song about postpartum depression, “String Cheese.”

After her win, Harper began a months-long “String Cheese Tour” that kicked off in June and ended in November, traveling the U.S. alongside her family. Most recently, she announced her “Behind This Guitar Tour” for 2027, a 22-show run starting in February and wrapping up in May.

“Y’all got to know a little piece of my story through American Idol, but there’s so much more I can’t wait to share with you. The Behind This Guitar Tour is a chance to invite y’all a little closer into my world,” she shared on Instagram.

2. Noah Thompson- Season 20

Getty Noah Thompson attends “American Idol” 20th Anniversary Celebration at Desert 5 Spot on April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kentucky-born country singer Noah Thompson was crowned the season 20 winner of “American Idol.” During the season finale, Thompson sang his original song, “One Day Tonight,” as his coronation song, showing fans he was a serious country artist.

Thompson began touring after his Idol win, and in 2023, Thompson released his EP “Middle of God Know Where.” The following year he announced his departure from his record label, releasing new music as an independent artist.

One of Thompson’s biggest accomplishments as a musician was getting work alongside Luke Combs and co-writing the song “Front Door Famous,” which is featured on Combs’ 2024 album “Father & Sons.”

3. Chayce Beckham- Season 19

Getty Chayce Beckham performs during CMT Showcase Series Listen Up Class Edition at City Winery Nashville on June 25, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Chayce Beckham worked as a heavy-equptment operator when he auditioned and eventually won “American Idol” season 19 in 2021. His original song “23” became a major hit and even reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart in 2024, making Beckham the first Idol winner to top the chart with a debut single.

Beckham released his debut record, “Bad For Me,” that same year, and he received a nomination for Breakthrough Male Video of the Year at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, cementing his status in country music. Most recently, he released his EP “Old Fashioned,” co-writing every song, and continuing to showcase his amazing songwriting abilities.

4. Laine Hardy- Season 17

Getty Singer & songwriter Laine Hardy performs during Country Outdoors Writers Round at The Listening Room Cafe on October 06, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Laine Hardy, a singer from Louisiana, actually auditioned for “American Idol” during season 16, but didn’t make it past Hollywood Week. He tried his luck again the following year and made it all the way to the finale, where he ultimately won the competition. Hardy introduced fans to his country/rock sound with his coronation song, “Flame,” and continued making music, releasing his full-length album, “Here’s to Anyone,” in September 2021.

According to Taste of Country, Hardy parted ways with Disney Music Group and 19 Entertainment in late 2022, and has since worked independently on music, releasing the songs “That Man” and “Back of My Mind.”

6. Scotty McCreery- Season 10

Getty Scotty McCreery performs at Bridgestone Arena on April 11, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee

Scotty McCreery is undoubtedly one of the most successful artists to win “American Idol.” The country singer won Season 10 in 2011, becoming the youngest male singer to ever win the competition in the show’s history at 17 years old.

Following his win, McCreery released his debut album, “Clear as Day,” which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200, making him the first country artist to accomplish such a historic feat. He’s gone on to release several No. 1 hits, including “Five More Minutes,” “This Is It,” “Damn Strait,” and “Bottle Rockets” featuring Hootie & the Blowfish.

This year, McCreery celebrated 15 years in the music industry, and in July, released the retrospective album “15,” which features nine of his most cherished songs, and four new songs.

7. Carrie Underwood- Season 4

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Carrie Underwood attends the 2024 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13, 2024 in New York City.

Of course, this list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning “American Idol’s” biggest success story, Carrie Underwood. Underwood was 21 years old when she auditioned for Idol on season 4, winning the hearts of both judges and fans alike with her soaring vocals, impressive range, and heartfelt country ballads.

Since her win, Underwood has released nine studio albums, earned eight Grammy Awards, and is one of the most successful female artists in country music.

In 2025, she returned to “American Idol,” this time taking a seat at the judges’ table alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, marking 20 years since her win. Underwood even looked back at her time on the series from her first audition to winning it all in a special YouTube series. In one clip, she reads from a journal she kept during her Idol journey.

“I just have to keep in mind that it will all be worth it and the life I started will be great,” she reads. “Most importantly, I have to remember that this has all been my choice and it’s something I’ve wanted ever since I was a little girl.”

“I know I have some great things ahead of me. Right now, I’m just trying to live in the moment and appreciate it all. I never dreamed that all of this would happen to me. I love it,” she continued.

She returns to the competition series for its milestone 25th season, premiering in February 2027.