“American Idol” will return for its milestone 25th season in February, but the longtime singing compeition is making some major changes. Among them is a move from Hollywood to Atlanta, Goeriga, along with the elimination of Hollywood Week.

The revamped format is bringing some new challenges for the judges, who will have to adjust to a very different competition process. While attending the 2026 CMA Awards, returning judge Luke Bryan opened up about those changes and admitted that the new approach wasn’t exactly easy for him or his fellow judges.

Luke Bryan Admits to ‘Stressful’ New ‘American Idol’ Format

Disney Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, Ryan Seacrest, and Luke Bryan on season 24 of “American Idol.”

On the red carpet of the 2026 CMA Awards, “American Idol” returning judge about the show’s brand-new structure after fans learned that the new season will not have a Hollywood Week portion.

“When we are done with the audition process, the first time we leave the auditions, America will have the Top 25, and will start voting immediately,” he shared.

Bryan revealed that he and his fellow judges “just wrapped up auditions” and teased that viewers will get to see 25 very talented singers. “It’s going to be another great year; we are really, really happy about our Top 25.”

However, with Hollywood Week no longer in the picture, Bryan admitted that narrowing the Idol hopefuls to just 25 right after auditions was “stressful.”

“It made it more stressful as judges because we had to try to make sure we got it right off the bat,” he said.

Bryan also discussed the fact that viewers would no longer hear the judges telling contestants, “You’re going to Hollywood!” Instead, he joked, “You’re going through to America’s vote.”

‘American Idol’ Gets Rid of Hollywood Week to Include More Live Shows

Disney “American Idol” season 25

“American Idol” showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick spoke to Deadline about the new changes coming to the new season, explaining that the goal was to get to the live shows and give viewers the opportunity to vote for their favorite contestants as quickly as possible.

“The auditions and the live shows are the bread and butter for this show, and the process of a Hollywood Week is really a culling process that we were televising,” Michaels Wolflick said. “Going to America’s Vote is what this show is about. Hollywood was a metaphor.”

The new season will showcase three audition episodes, which will be followed up by the Top 25 going straight to Hawaii, which will span two episodes before the show goes live.

In fact, viewers will have a chance to vote even earlier this season, as three hopefuls who didn’t secure a Golden Ticket will have a second chance at the competition. Fans can vote for one of the three singers on social media, with the individual with the most votes going to join the Top 25.

“American Idol” introduced its fans to the three singing hopefuls on social media: Joe Fraone, 23, from North Easton, Massachusetts, Vin Zeal, 26, from Houston, Texas, and Oriyah Derrickson, 25, from Pendleton, Oregon.

According to Deadline, the winner will be announced at ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”