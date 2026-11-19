“American Idol” has changed countless lives, including those who didn’t win the singing competition. It’s opened doors for aspiring performers, helping launch music careers while also giving contestants opportunities to branch out into acting, hosting, and beyond.

The show certainly changed the life of a then 17-year-old Jordin Sparks, who won season 6 in 2007. With her victory, Sparks made history as the youngest female contestant to ever win the competition, a record she continues to hold nearly two decades later.

On Instagram, Sparks looked back at her incredible music journey by honoring 19 years since releasing her self-titled debut album on November 20, 2007, treating fans to a rare throwback video of the songstress.

Jordin Sparks Celebrates 19 Years Since Self-Titled Debut Album Release

Getty Singer Jordin Sparks performs onstage during “VH1 Divas” 2012 at The Shrine Auditorium on December 16, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

“American Idol” season 6 winner Jordin Sparks is looking back at her music success, taking to Instagram to share that November 20th will officially mark 19 years since she released her self-titled debut album.

Sparks shared a rare throwback video of a photoshoot she did for her album, mentioning in her caption that she was just 17 at the time and had just won “American Idol.” She also used the song “Next to You,” a single off her first album, for the special post.

“Found this behind-the-scenes video from my very first album photoshoot, and wowww, the memories!! 🥹 I was 17, fresh off @americanidol, getting ready to release an album with MYYYYYY name on it!! 🤍,” she wrote.

Sparks continued, “Tomorrow marks 19 YEARS since my debut album was released!! 🤯✨ So many of you have been part of this journey from the very beginning! 🤍🤍🤍”

Ending her caption, Sparks asked her devoted fans to share their fondest memories of listening to her debut album for the first time.

“This was my album … I was too young singing “was I the only one” lmao u too 😂😂😂😂😂,” a fan shared.

“Truly a solid debut album ❤️‍🔥!!! Now You Tell Me, One Step At A Time, Tattoo, & Next To You are my favorite songs from the album!!! This album is amazing from start to finish 🫶🏾!” Antoher comment read.

“Literally the soundtrack of my life – so proud of you 🥹❤️!!!” A fan wrote.

Sparks’ Debut Album Included the Massive Hits ‘No Air’ & ‘Tattoo’

Getty Singer Jordin Sparks attends the premiere of Global Road Entertainment’s “Show Dogs” at The TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on May 5, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Fans all know that Sparks’ debut album included several massive hit songs like “Tattoo” and “No Air” featuring Chris Brown, the latter of which was nominated for a Grammy Award and peaked at No.3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Back in 2009, Sparks even revealed that her fans had a hand in choosing her next single after releasing “Tattoo.”

“And they wanted “No Air”. And it was cool because we wanted to make sure the feelings mutual as well with the fans, because I wanted “No Air” as well. I love that song. And it’s really cool to be able to say, “Hey my fans attributed to this and they wanted to hear this song.” And that’s one of the reasons why it got so huge. I had no idea it was going to be as massive as it was…,” she shared with HelloBeautiful.

Sparks has since released four studio albums, her most recent being “No Restrictions” in 2024. However, nearly two decades after her debut, fans continue to embrace the songs that first introduced them to the singer, and she continues to be honored by it. In fact, she shared an Instagram post earlier this month of a sweet mashup of her fans singing “No Air” in their car.