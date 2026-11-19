“American Idol” Season 24 winner wowed at the 2026 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 18. The event was held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and Harper had one of the most unique and memorable outfits.

Hannah Harper Looks Gorgeous in a Dress Created From a Thrifted Quilt

When Harper auditioned for “American Idol,” she was wearing a homemade dress, and when she attended one of country music’s most prestigious events, she was wearing another hand-sewn dress, this time it was a design made from a thrifted quilt. The bright colors and fine details made for a striking outfit, and Harper’s hair and makeup were stunning. She smiled widely on the red carpet, looking so happy to be there and confident in her outfit.

Several photos from the night were posted on Instagram, giving fans a chance to react to her look.

In an Instagram post by Stitch by Tish, fans got a behind-the-scenes look at Harper getting ready for the awards. “Behind the scenes of @cma red carpet prep! Captured by the amazingly talented @koriarnoldphoto. It’s a family affair around here! Katrina, @hannahharper’s mom and niece, Adi also lended a helping hand in the glam process,” the caption reads.

The caption continued, “After the vintage cotton and hand sewn knots from many years gone by understandably began to pull apart -we put those hand sewing skills to work! Now yo-yo is strong enough for to last another 50+ years!” In another post, Stitch by Tish revealed that Harper was hand-sewn into the dress.

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Fans flooded the posts with comments about Harper and the dress. “Beautiful yo yo quilt repurposed. Hannah you’re gorgeous,” a comment reads. “STUNNING! And super gorgeous on you! Your hair & makeup are fab too!!” another person shared.

A third comment reads, “Legendary fashion moment. Dolly gathered everyone in heaven to get a gander at your dress of many colors.”

The Making of Hannah Harper’s Quilt Dress

Harper and Stitch by Tish showed the process of creating this dress on Facebook on August 9. Stitch by Tish posted several photos and shared her thoughts in the caption, writing, “The making of Yo-Yo. Custom Design and hand sewing. Quilt donated by @Seams Like Michelle Daugherty.”

She continued, “It’s all in the drape, I was able to manipulate the blanket into a shape to give me a good jump on the design and carefully removed some from the sides to create the top, then hand stitched it together. Thinking of the back and how I was going to get Hannah in and out of it, I was about to remove more pinwheels and add a long zipper, as you do. But then I thought of all of the grannies that hand stitched this and I couldn’t possibly stick it in the machine. So! My handy dandy pal @Staci came to the rescue and hand sewed snaps all the way down the back rotating back and forth so the closure would be completely hidden.”

She revealed that she made a slip dress to go underneath, and that it only took her 2.5 hours to complete.