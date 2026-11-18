Former “American Idol” judge Jennifer Lopez opened up about her private life during an appearance on the “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast on Tuesday, November 17. On the show, hosted by Selena Gomez’s husband Benny Blanco and rapper Lil Dicky and his wife, Kristin Batalucco, Lopez made a vulnerable admission about her divorces and how lonely she feels.

Jennifer Lopez Admits to Feeling Lonely

Lopez has been married four times, most recently to actor Ben Affleck. Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024. She has also been married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony. She shares her twins, Max and Emme, with Anthony.

“I really realize now that I was searching for grounding,” Lopez said on the podcast. “I had been famous for a while; I felt kind of adrift in the world … It’s a lonely life. People think that you’re always surrounded by people and everything, but somehow it’s lonely.”

Lopez revealed how she wanted someone who wanted to be with her for who she is, away from the fame. “I think that was a big part of it for me,” she said. She also admitted that divorce was “hard” and “disappointing.”

She continued, “I can look back at these situations … even as painful as some of them were, so bad, like life-shifting pain and hurt. I can look back and be like, ‘I loved completely. I acted in a way that I’m proud of as a human, and I didn’t treat anybody in any ways that I would be ashamed of.’ When we go through hard things like that, it’s easy to be like ‘(expletive) this’ … But you can’t.”

Lopez revealed that when facing hardships, she stays focused on handling the situation with dignity. “I’ve always kind of held myself to that kind of standard for myself. It’s like be the best person that you can be right now, every single time, especially when it’s hard,” she said.

Jennifer Lopez Discusses Her Love for Her Children

Lopez also spoke about her children and co-parenting with Anthony, who is a father to eight children. “I just feel like it’s always about love,” she said. “If I’m loving to your kids and you’re loving to mine, it’s gonna be okay.”

Her comments come days after she appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Sunday, November 15, where she discussed the heartache of her children leaving home to attend college. “They went to college. It’s crazy. I still have on my phone [a photo of] them on my lap as babies. It goes so fast, just like everybody says,” Lopez said, Us Weekly reports.

She continued, “It’s all the feelings. It’s one of those moments in life where you’re just like, you’re sad, you’re melancholy, but you’re excited and you’re hopeful. There’s so many feelings that go with it. I cried for six months straight [from the] two months before they graduated [high school] until I dropped them off [at college] and a few weeks after that.”

Lopez is a dedicated, doting mom who has spoken about her journey into motherhood with great affection. In a 2017 appearance on “The View,” Lopez discussed her relationship with Anthony, whom she split from in 2011. “We’re great friends. And we’re parents together,” she said, E! News reports.

