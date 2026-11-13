Jennifer Lopez, 57, Sizzles in Figure-Hugging Workout Gear as She Proves You Can Eat Cookies & Still Look Good [PHOTOS]

Singer, songwriter, actress, dancer, television personality, and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez has proven you can still look good with empty-calorie items like cookies in your diet.

Former “American Idol” judge Lopez, 57 — known for singles like 1999’s “If You Had My Love” and 2000’s “Let’s Get Loud,” as well as movies like 1997’s “Anaconda” and 2002’s “Maid in Manhattan” — looks absolutely amazing for a woman half her age, quite frankly.

She took to social media to share some stunning recent photographs of herself, while proving some occasional cheat food doesn’t have to mean losing your figure.

Jennifer Lopez Looks Amazing in Her Workout Gear

Jennifer Lopez shared her latest photo drop with the 239 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of five photographs. Four of the snaps are selfies of Lopez wearing a brown scoop-neck athletic jumpsuit. The other is of a plate with two cookies on it and a glass of milk next to it.

Lopez’s caption on her post reads, “Workout & eat 🍪 cookies” and ends with the word “Balance.”

The star’s own new song, “Proof of Love,” plays over her post.

Needless to say that Lopez looks absolutely phenomenal in her figure-hugging workout gear, which shows off her incredible physique. Moreover, it’s heartening to know that celebrities with the kind of bodies most people can only dream of allow themselves some cheat food every now and again.

The star’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about it en masse.

Lopez’s Fans Love Her Look & Her Cookies

Getty Jennifer Lopez.

The comments section of Jennifer Lopez’s post is awash with messages from her fans and followers. Of course, they all love her latest photo drop — which includes loving both her selfies and her cookies.

One of Lopez’s followers commented, “I WANNA TRY THOSE COOKIES JENN ✨ 🍪 🥰.”

You’re my greatest inspiration ✨️❤️👑,” wrote another follower.

Somebody else posted, “5th slide! That big beautiful smile ugh 🥰.”

“The most beautiful in the universe❤️,” said someone else.

“Love everything about this 🙌❤️🔥,” proclaimed another individual.

Last but by no means least, one Instagram user commented, “The face card NEVER declines! 😍🔥”

Lopez has only had one acting credit in 2026. That came in the romantic comedy flick “Office Romance.” She does, however, have two more confirmed for the near future. The star will appear in the psychological suspense thriller film “The Last Mrs. Parrish” and the crime drama movie “The Godmother.”

Music-wise, she has released three singles this year. “Save Me Tonight” (with David Guetta) released in March, “Everything’s Fine” (with Alok) released in June, and the aforementioned “Proof of Love” will release any time now. In a recent interview with Variety, Lopez also said more music was on the way. She told the popular publication, “I’ve written some of the best songs that I’ve ever written, and I’m really excited.”

We look forward to watching and listening to all of Lopez’s upcoming work.

Jennifer Lopez’s filmography and discography info were courtesy of IMDb and Discogs, respectively.