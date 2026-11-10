Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Keith Urban Shares Details on the Keith Urban Rising Star Scholarship

Former “American Idol” judge and country music icon Keith Urban shared an exciting update on his Instagram on Monday, November 9.

Keith Urban Shares News of Exciting Music Scholarship

Urban and the Tamworth Country Music Festival made an announcement about how applications were open for the 2027 Keith Urban Rising Star Scholarship! “Following a successful inaugural year, the scholarship will once again give one emerging Australian country artist a career-defining opportunity to develop their craft, build industry connections and experience the Nashville music scene firsthand,” the caption on the Instagram post reads.

The message continues, “The recipient will get unprecedented access to the US country music industry, including opportunities to perform, write and record in Nashville, connect with key industry figures and undertake dedicated recording time at Urban’s Nashville studio, The Sound (formerly the legendary Tracking Room).” Applications are now open and will close on February 2, 2027.

Fans reacted in the comment section. “Love this,” a comment reads. “Wow this is so amazing and wonderful incentive,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “What an awesome opportunity for a young upcoming artist in the field,” and “This is such a wonderful and generous initiative! It’s a huge, life-changing opportunity for artists looking to launch their careers and make their dreams come true. I truly admire this project! Best of luck to everyone.”

The 2026 Keith Urban Rising Star Scholarship Recipient

The recipient of the 2026 Rising Star Scholarship was Ethan Calway. Calway stood out from a “strong field,” representatives told Billboard. “Ethan has something really special,” Urban told the publication. “There’s a rawness and honesty in what he does that really connects. I’m excited to see what this next chapter brings for him and to be part of that journey.”

Calway also shared his excitement at being chosen and how the opportunity would forever change his career. “What an incredible opportunity – I’m beyond grateful to be chosen for something like this,” he said, Billboard reports. “To learn, write and record in Nashville, and to have that kind of support behind me, is something I’ve always dreamed about. I can’t wait to get over there and make the most of it.”

The scholarship received an incredible response. Executive manager of the Tamworth Country Music Festival, Peter Ross, shared his thoughts on the initiative and the collaboration between Urban and the festival, saying they were “creating meaningful opportunities for artists to grow and reach new audiences.”

Meeting His Hero

Calway expressed his gratitude to Urban in an Instagram post in June. “Not only is this fella one of my heroes, but to be taken under his wing and given the opportunity he has given me to record my songs, have some of the very best session guys play on them, and to be introduced to the scene in Nashville is something I will treasure for the rest of my life,” he wrote.

He continued, “This was definitely never on my bingo card, and I am forever grateful for his kindness and generosity in gifting me this scholarship and the trip of a lifetime. @keithurban you are a class act my friend, Thankyou for giving this dreamer a go. I hope to one day pass it on.”