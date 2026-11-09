‘American Idol’ Winner Announces Exciting 2027 Tour

“American Idol” season 24 winner is still on the last leg of her “String Cheese Tour,” named after the original song she sang during her Idol audition that quickly went viral. However, fans who didn’t get a chance to see Harper perform during one of her tour stops won’t have to wait long to see her again, as the songstress just announced a brand new tour for 2027.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, November 9, Harper announced her “Behind This Guitar Tour,” which will see the country music star and her musical family back on the road, traveling across the U.S., kicking off her tour in February and ending in May.

Hannah Harper Shares New 2027 ‘Behind This Guitar Tour’

Hannah Harper is ringing in the new year with a brand new tour. On Instagram, she announced her “Behind This Guitar Tour,” which will also include members of her family band, The Harper Family.

Before announcing the dates of her tour, Harper shared a message with her fans: “Hey, everybody, it’s Hannah Harper. I’m so excited to be hitting the road again to see you guys on the “Behind This Guitar Tour.” Follow along for more dates.”

Harper will kick off her new tour in Louisville, Kentucky, on February 4, and will make stops in states such as Illinois, Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Ohio, and Georgia, before the tour comes to an end in Auburn, Alabama, on May 22.

Along with her video, Harper’s caption shared her excitement to be back on the road for 2027. “BEHIND THIS GUITAR TOUR 2027!!! 🥹🤎Another year of doing what I love with my family by my side! I’m so excited to hit the road again and beyond thankful for every single one of y’all who continues to show up, listen to our stories, and support the music we love to make. We can’t wait to bring this show to a city near you!”

Harper Reflects on One-Year Anniversary of Her Viral ‘American Idol’ Audition

On October 29, Harper shared an emotional post reflecting on the first anniversary of when she auditioned on “American Idol” in front of judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood. It was a moment that would ultimately change her life. Her audition featured an original song titled “String Cheese,” which quickly went viral and helped her become an early fan favorite throughout the competition.

Harper shared photos of herself holding her golden ticket to Hollywood, writing, “One year ago today. 🥹 I stood outside the Fisher Center at Belmont University absolutely SHAKING. Partly because I was freezing to death, but mostly because I was nervous as all get-out. 😂”

In her caption, she reflected on never having sung without her family band, but “God had other plans,” when all three judges sent her to Hollywood after an amazing audition that even left Underwood in tears. Harper went on to thank all the people who supported her throughout her Idol journey and shared all the incredible milestones she had accomplished since winning, including her successful and long-running “String Cheese Tour.”

“A year ago, I wondered how I’d make it through one audition. Today, I’m looking back at a year full of answered prayers I didn’t even know to pray. And we’re just getting started. 🤍,” she added.