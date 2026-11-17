Country superstar and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan says there’s no way he and his country music buddy, Jason Aldean, owe the $1.4 million they’re being sued for over the abrupt closing of their Nashville restaurant.

On November 16, 2026, Billboard reported that Bryan and Aldean filed a motion in October, asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought against them by GBT Realty, the landlord for the building where they opened their steakhouse, E3 Chophouse, in 2019. The restaurant suddenly closed without warning in February, and that’s caused a legal headache for everyone involved.

Luke Bryan & Jason Aldean’s Lawyers Claim ‘Simple Arithmetic’ Clears Them From Owing Money

Bryan, Aldean, and retired MLB first baseman Adam LaRoche opened the Nashville location of E3 Chophouse in Nashville’s Hillsboro Village neighborhood. Six years earlier, in 2013, LaRoche and his two brothers opened the first E3 eatery in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, according to the restaurant’s website.

That location is still open, but the Nashville restaurant closed abruptly right after Valentine’s Day weekend. On February 19, the steakhouse posted a notice on its site and social media accounts that said, “Nashville — we’re hitting pause. We’re temporarily pausing operations as we evaluate what Nashville needs next. Our team is assessing market opportunities and exploring potential rebrand and re-concept strategies for the future of this location.”

Getty Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, and Adam LaRoche attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019.

The restaurant never reopened. GBT Realty obtained a $1.4 million judgment against E3 Chophouse for “unpaid rent and legal fees,” per Billboard. In June, the company sued Bryan, Aldean, and LaRoche personally, claiming they all signed the lease agreement as guarantors and were the ones responsible for paying up.

But in court filings obtained by Billboard, the trio’s lawyers said the restaurant lease clearly stated that they were on the hook for paying rent for five years. After that, the attorneys say they were only on the hook for certain “construction costs,” which totaled $59,000.

According to TMZ, Bryan and Aldean filed nearly identical claims in court against the lawsuit, calling the alleged damages “speculative, uncertain, and not recoverable” under the lease terms.

“The formula provided by the guaranty cap requires simple arithmetic,” their court filing said, per Billboard. Bryan, Aldean, and LaRoche want the lawsuit dismissed completely. A court hearing is scheduled for January.

Luke Bryan’s Nashville Nightclub Is Still Hot

While E3 Chophouse didn’t last, Bryan’s Nashville nightclub is still hugely popular. Luke’s 32 Bridge, located in the heart of Nashville on Broadway, is a six-story entertainment venue that features three stages and seven bars.

Bryan opened the country music destination in 2018, the same year he became a judge on “American Idol.” In fact, the Nashville hotspot has been featured multiple times on the show.

In 2021, Bryan, Lionel Richie, and former judge Katy Perry surprised patrons there after a day of auditions in Nashville, per TMZ. Four years later, in 2025, new judge Carrie Underwood joined Bryan and Richie in segments filmed at the venue, including the cast pulling up to Luke’s 32 Bridge in the blue Mustang she won on “American Idol” two decades earlier.