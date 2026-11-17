With auditions underway for the milestone 25th season of “American Idol,” judges Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan have already been evaluating the fresh crop of prospective contestants for the new season.

Bryan — who’s been a constant at the “Idol” judging table ever since the show made the jump from Fox to ABC back in 2018 — has picked up a thing or two about recognizing talent.

In a recent interview, he revealed the key characteristic he looks for whenever a young singer steps in front of the judging table to audition.

Some ‘Quirky Things’

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Interviewed by ABC7, Bryan was asked what signs he looked for in contestants before they open their mouths to sing.

“Just if they got little quirky things,” he explained. “If they just look interesting.”

When asked how he could tell when his fellow judges disagreed with his assessment of an audition, he divulged, “Lionel huffs and puffs, and Carrie is next to me, and I could just feel the energy just reverberate enough.”

Meanwhile, Bryan also weighed in on the season’s change of locale, with production moving from Los Angeles to Atlanta.

Bryan, who grew up on his family’s farm in Leesburg, Georgia, the show’s move is a welcome one for him.

“To be back in going to Georgia, I mean, I think we start auditions in Savannah. And then, to be in Atlanta, you know…I got Atlanta. I got it figured out,” Bryan said.

An ‘Amazing’ Experience

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When he was interviewed for Backstage Country, Bryan reflected on the legacy of “American Idol” as the show approaches Season 25.

“A quarter of a century that ‘American Idol’ has been on TV,” Bryan marveled. “And for me to be doing this with Ryan [Seacrest], Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie has been amazing.”

He continued, “Watching the kids through the years that have walked into the ‘American Idol’ stage in the Oval and performed, it’s been a real blessing for me to look back and go, ‘Man, I’ve spent that many years on TV in people’s households,’ and I look back going, never could have imagined 10 years.”

An Anniversary Special

While the upcoming season of “Idol” won’t be arriving until February — past seasons have traditionally debuted each January — ABC is planning a big celebration for the series’ milestone 25th season with a primetime special looking back at the show’s quarter-century history.

Titled “Idol at 25,” the special “tells the definitive story of one of the most successful and influential shows in TV history. Tracing the origin, rise and evolution of the show from experiment to ratings juggernaut, this special will chronicle the way ‘American Idol’ single-handedly catapulted unknown dreamers into full-blown superstars and, in doing so, pioneered modern event television, transformed the music industry and ultimately impacted every corner of American pop culture.”

“American Idol at 25” is scheduled to debut Monday, February 1 on ABC. That will be followed by the debut of the 25th season of “American Idol,” which will premiere one week later on Monday, February 8.





