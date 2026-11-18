Carrie Underwood has experienced the most full-circle journey of any “American Idol” contestant, returning to the show as a judge after winning the fourth season back in 2005.

Now, a vintage clip from that unforgettable season has resurfaced on the show’s social media, in which she recalls how her dad hilariously put the kibosh on the teenager’s first date.

“I had my first date in 1999 when I was 16 years old,” the young “Idol” contestant says in the vintage clip, with present-day Underwood viewing on a tablet.

“I was sooo excited, I walked into the living room to watch out the window for him,” she continued, “and my dad was cleaning his shotguns.”

That attempt at fatherly intimidation did not settle well with the future “Idol” winner’s mother.

“My mom yelled at him for a while,” Underwood recalled, “and the guy never asked me out again.”

It’s Tough to Say No

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In her journey from “American Idol” winner to judge, Underwood has admitted that the biggest difficulty she has is telling aspiring young singers that they don’t have what it takes to continue in the competition.

During an interview with “Extra” undertaken shortly after she joined the show as the replacement for Katy Perry (who exited as judge in 2025), Underwood reflected on her journey from contestant to winner to judge.

“It’s part of me, it’s part of my history, so hopefully I can just bring that into my advice for the people that are standing in front of me,” she said at the time.

As Underwood explained, saying no to singers is not something that comes naturally to her, especially considering that she once stood at that precise spot in front of judges back when she began her own “Idol” journey.

“Whenever somebody is saying, ‘I can sing another one, I have this song, I have this song’ … I did one yesterday, I was like, ‘Ooh-kay…” But then, like, that’s even worse because it’s still a no,” she added with an exaggerated shudder.

25 Years of ‘Idol’

Ahead of the upcoming season of “Idol,” ABC is planning a major celebration to mark the series’ milestone 25th season, with plans in place to air a primetime special looking back at the show’s quarter-century history.

Titled “Idol at 25,” the special “tells the definitive story of one of the most successful and influential shows in TV history. Tracing the origin, rise and evolution of the show from experiment to ratings juggernaut, this special will chronicle the way ‘American Idol’ single-handedly catapulted unknown dreamers into full-blown superstars and, in doing so, pioneered modern event television, transformed the music industry and ultimately impacted every corner of American pop culture.”

“American Idol at 25” is scheduled to debut Monday, February 1 on ABC.

That will be followed by the debut of the 25th season of “American Idol,” with Underwood reuniting with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, along with host Ryan Seacrest. The new season of “Idol” will premiere one week later, on Monday, February 8.