Hannah Harper has already achieved one of her biggest musical dreams by winning “American Idol.” Now, the rising country singer has revealed which legendary artist she would love to share the stage with next.

During the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 18, Harper spoke about her dream collaboration, the chance to see some of country music’s biggest stars, and why her life-changing victory still feels surreal.

Hannah Harper Reveals Her Dream Duet Partner at CMA Awards

Harper, 26, was asked during a red carpet interview which artist she would choose for a duet if given the opportunity.

The reigning “American Idol” champion admitted that it was a difficult decision before naming Reba McEntire.

“That’s a big question. Oh, my gosh. Reba? Probably Reba,” she said.

The answer came as Harper celebrated her first CMA Awards since winning the ABC singing competition earlier this year.

Although no collaboration between the two singers has been announced, Harper made it clear that the country music legend would be among her top choices.

McEntire has enjoyed a decades-long career, earning multiple Grammy Awards and becoming one of country music’s most recognizable performers.

Hannah Harper Says ‘American Idol’ Victory Still Hasn’t Sunk In

Harper also discussed how much her life has changed since being crowned the winner of “American Idol” Season 24 on Monday, May 11.

When asked how she was adjusting to life after the competition, the Missouri native admitted, “It hasn’t sank in.”

“We’re still walking on clouds. Yes,” she added.

Her victory was particularly significant because she became the first female country artist to win the competition since Carrie Underwood claimed the title in 2005.

During the interview, Harper acknowledged the comparison.

“Yes, ma’am. Those are some big shoes to fill,” she said.

Underwood, who served as a judge during Harper’s season, previously praised the young singer and recognized similarities between their experiences on the show, according to ABC News.

Hannah Harper Was Excited to See Taylor Swift at CMA Awards

Getty Hannah Harper attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards

The country newcomer had plenty to look forward to beyond her own red carpet appearance.

Asked which performers she was most excited about seeing, Harper mentioned Taylor Swift. “So many artists. I’m so excited. I heard Taylor Swift’s going to be here. I’m really excited to hear that. That’s awesome,” she said.

Swift attended the ceremony and returned to the CMA Awards stage for her first performance in 13 years.

Harper also expressed her excitement about attending the ceremony.

“It’s awesome to be a part of this,” she said.

The evening marked another milestone in a year that has brought Harper considerably more attention in country music.

Hannah Harper Attends CMA Awards With Husband Devon Mendenhall

Getty Devon Mendenhall and Hannah Harper attend the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards

Harper attended the Nashville ceremony alongside her husband, Devon Mendenhall, wearing a colorful patchwork gown that reflected her signature fashion style.

According to Country Rebel, the singer chose a long-sleeved dress featuring colorful fabric and floral details.

Her outfit was reminiscent of the handmade patchwork dress she wore during her memorable “American Idol” audition, when she performed her original song “String Cheese.”

The mother of three has remained busy since her victory.

She has made her Grand Ole Opry debut, toured with established country artists, and released original music, including “Married Into This Town” and “Hold Your Horses.”

Her husband has also played an important role in her career.

Mendenhall previously worked in law enforcement before leaving the profession to help manage Harper’s increasingly demanding touring schedule.

Speaking to Fox News Digital in August, Harper credited her husband’s support as she adjusted to her growing career.

With her first CMA Awards appearance behind her, Harper is preparing for another busy year. She is scheduled to launch her “Behind This Guitar” tour in February 2027.