Fan Goes Viral For Hilarious Dance Moves After Being Invited on Stage by Luke Bryan: See the Video

Anyone who has ever been to a Luke Bryan concert knows that the “American Idol” judge likes to turn it into a party. From taking shots on stage to unpredictable crowd interactions, the country singer knows how to give his devoted fans a show they’ll never forget.

During his “Word on the Street Tour” stop in Moline, Illinois, Bryan asked one lucky fan to come up on stage. And while any fan would be nervous to be up on stage in front of thousands, he was a natural, showcasing dance moves that quickly went viral.

Luke Bryan Fan Goes Viral for On-Stage Dance Performance

Colin Gould got the surprise of a lifetime when Luke Bryan asked him to join him on stage during his “Word on the Street Tour” stop at Vibrant Arena in Moline, Illinois.

In a now-viral clip of that moment, Gould could be seen busting out several dance moves, including the worm and the splits as Bryan sang “Footloose.” Fans cheered for him throughout his performance, with Bryan getting a good laugh out of it as well.

Before Gould showcased his impressive moves, Bryan asked him if he wanted a tutorial on how to shake it, and it’s clear he’s impressed by Gould. Bryan tries to sing his hit “Country Girl (Shake It For Me),” switching the word “girl” to “boy,” but as Gould turns around and playfully shakes his hips in front of the thousands, the singer can’t hold his composure.

which also shared the viral clip on Facebook, Gould won Luke Bryan tickets for life.

Gould & His Wife Nearly Missed Seeing Bryan

Gould attended Bryan’s concert with his wife Lexie, who can be seen in the viral clip cheering him on. The couple later told WQAD8 ABC that they almost missed the show, explaining that if they hadn’t found a last-minute babysitter for their 15-month-old son, Carver, they never would have been able to attend.

“Carver’s just sleeping, and your dad’s just on stage with Luke Bryan right now,” Lexie told the news outlet, adding, “I was just like in shock by it.”

“He goes, ‘Hold up,’ music stops… I looked at my wife, Lex, and I was like, ‘Oh boy, what’s going on?’ And then I kind of blacked out,” Gould shared.

Thankfully, Lexie recorded the entire moment so that her husband could watch just how amazing he was. In fact, Gould told the news outlet, “Everyone said I wasn’t nervous up there… but I’m telling you, the whole time on the inside I was nervous.”

In fact, people started going up to them afterwards and believing they were planted by production. “Perfect guy for it, though. This is just his normal. This is how he acts all the time, especially when he’s got a little bit of beer in him,” his wife shared.