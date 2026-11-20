Ryan Seacrest is helping his former high school football team get its own stadium, fulfilling a wish his late father held dear.

Accordingh to People, The “American Idol” host announced that Dunwoody High School in Georgia will soon have a new 3,000-seat stadium, funded by his family and hundreds of community members.

Ryan shared the emotional story behind the project and the promise he made to his father before his death.

Ryan Seacrest Reveals His Late Father’s Final Wish

Ryan, 51, shared the news during the Tuesday, November 17, episode of “On Air with Ryan Seacrest.”

The television personality explained that his father, Gary Seacrest, had encouraged him to see the project through before his death in October 2025 following a battle with prostate cancer.

“This is something that, I have to tell you, I spent so many years on that field. And my dad, when he was sick at the end of his journey, he said to me, ‘Please follow through on that stadium project. I would really love to see you help them build that.’ And we’re doing it,” Ryan said.

Looking toward the ceiling, the longtime radio host added, “Love you, dad. Seacrest Stadium, his name’s on the stadium.”

Gary had supported his son’s athletic interests throughout his childhood, frequently attending practices and encouraging him on the field, according to iHeartRadio.

According to CBS News, Dunwoody High School has long lacked an on-campus stadium large enough to host varsity football games.

Although students could practice at school, they had to travel to a shared facility for home games. The “Wheel of Fortune” host recalled those experiences while announcing the project.

“Thanks to a lot of people in the community, we’ve come together and it’s gonna be called Seacrest Stadium. We’ll be there for the opening next year but I’m very excited,” he said.

The renovated facility will accommodate approximately 3,000 spectators, giving students a home field for football games and other school activities.

How Much Is Ryan Seacrest’s New Stadium Costing?

The project is expected to cost about $2.7 million, funded by Ryan’s family and hundreds of community supporters. According to CBS News Atlanta, the Seacrest family’s substantial donation helped accelerate fundraising efforts.

The community subsequently raised another $1.5 million.

Plans include adding approximately 2,000 seats to the existing field, installing turf and upgrading restrooms, concession areas, and other facilities.

The stadium is being funded through private donations rather than taxpayer money.

When Will Seacrest Stadium Open?

Getty Ryan Seacrest speaks onstage during the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Dunwoody High School held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, November 19.

Ryan’s mother, Connie Seacrest, attended on behalf of the family.

The new stadium is scheduled to open in August 2027, ahead of the fall football season, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Gary’s commitment to the project extended beyond conversations with his son.

Rev. Dr. Phil Schroeder of Dunwoody United Methodist Church told WXIA-TV that Gary had spoken about his hopes for the stadium during his final days.

“I’m praying for the dream of this stadium to become a reality, for the obstacles to be removed and to see people from across our community working together to make a difference,” Schroeder recalled Gary saying.

“For this field to be a place where generations could enjoy.”